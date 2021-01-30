Bayside Corners: A sumptuous brunch awaits at Bayside Community Hall

The chefs for Brunch in Bayside have sent along more details about next Sunday’s brunch menu.

The main dish will feature heirloom beans from Earthly Edibles, an organic CSA in Korbel. They grow a variety of interesting dried beans which I hear are quite amazing.

You can try them out at the brunch and then go buy some of your own at their booth at the Arcata Farmers Market.

And I’m really excited that the brunch will include bread from Humboldt Baking Company, a small cottage producer of naturally leavened breads and pastries. The usual way to get their products is to watch their Facebook page for delivery days and times and then be at Kneeland Glen Farmstand to grab a loaf when it arrives as it always sells out fast. I’ve also heard that they do some pretty amazing donuts!

Other local products in the brunch include beets from Wild Rose Farm, parsnips from Willow Creek Farm, fennel and lettuce from Flora Organica and greens from Redwood Roots and Luna Farm.

So, though not as strictly locally sourced as the Hall’s October brunch, next weekend’s meal is nonetheless an innovative menu largely based on locally available seasonal foods. So buy yourself a good hearty healthy meal, support local farmers and producers, and help the Hall restore its 80-year old redwood frame windows... all at the same time!

As a reminder, the brunch will be held Sunday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick up is at Bayside Community Hall and will be drive-by if it rains.

The menu is beans baked with white wine, garlic and rosemary, with wilted greens, served with a roasted beet and fennel salad, Humboldt Baking Co. toast with caramelized onion parsnip spread and a local jam coffee cake. Pre-order by Jan. 27 online at baysidecommunityhall.org or by calling (707) 599-3192.

If you want to eat but are short on cash, consider volunteering. There are slots on both Saturday and Sunday for a variety of skills.

And if you still haven’t purged your winter clothing, Arcata Mutual Aid continues to collect warm weather gear (size large and above) for distribution to those in need. You can drop off your items when you pick up your brunch.

For more information, to volunteer, to send news or to just say hi, email [email protected] or call (707) 599-3192.















