Bayside Beat: Makers – join us for an outdoor fair Oct. 9 & 10

Around this time last year, more than 65 Humboldt county artists participated in an outdoor Bayside Makers Fair.

Booths were scattered among the flower and vegetable beds at Redwood Roots Farm, in a big mowed field at Jacoby Creek Land Trust’s Kokte Ranch, and in the newly fenced backyard of the Bayside Community Hall.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

It was a beautiful day, the terrible smoke of the previous week had subsided, and everyone enjoyed the camaraderie, even with masks and social distancing.

Following on the success of last year’s COVID-inspired event, the Jacoby Creek Land Trust, Bayside Community Hall and Redwood Roots Farm are again collaborating to hold a Fall Makers Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10.

This fair is open only to Humboldt County artists, craftspeople and providers of locally made goods and services. It will be held outdoors at the same three Bayside locations, with plenty of space and fresh air for COVID safety.

This year, a space number of indoor spaces will also be available. At the request of participants, this year’s fair will be two days; artists may register for either day, or for both. Informational booths are also welcome.

Applications are now being taken for vendors, including for a small number to offer prepared to-go food. Information is posted at baysidecommunityhall.com. An Early Bird registration fee is in effect until Oct. 1.















