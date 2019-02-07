Barsanti selected to fill vacant seat on McKinleyville CSD

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors voted unanimously tonight, Feb. 6 to appoint Shel Barsanti to fill a seat vacated by George Wheeler in December due to health reasons.

Barsanti has lived in McKinleyville since 1977 and is a Certified Public Accountant and partner/owner of May, Abrahamsen & Barsanti, which has an office at the Airport Business Park in McKinleyville.

Barsanti was one of nine applicants to apply to fill the seat. Directors repeatedly stated during the meeting that they were impressed by both the number and quality of the applicants.

Also applying for the seat were Frank Bacik, Rita Carole, Bonnie Oliver, David Enos, Erik Rydberg, Chelsey Rios, Maya Conrad and James Vance.

Before voting to appoint Barsanti, the board conducted a straw vote by selecting their first- and second-place preferences. Every director had Barsanti as either their first or second place preference. When the preferences were ranked, Barsanti was the clear favorite, with Maya Conrad taking second place. Conrad is a realtor with Coldwell Banker Sellers Realty.

Once it was clear that Barsanti was the top choice, the board then voted unanimously to appoint her to the board. She will be sworn in on March 6.



































































