Back to basics with Duke, and a heartworm caution

Week 62. We have been seeing more and more dogs coming in to the shelter with heartworm, a potentially very disabling condition. With summer coming up quickly, I can’t emphasize it enough that heartworm is an parasitic infection that is much easier to prevent than to treat.

Heartworms are parasites that are spread by mosquitoes in warmer areas of the county.

If you plan to take your dog backpacking or on excursions to the river or lakes, I strongly recommend talking with your veterinarian about heartworm prevention.

It costs over $1,000 to treat a dog who has become infected with the parasites; heartworm preventative can cost as little as $10 a month. Contact your vet for more information.

The shelter does still have big Jumbo, a young German Shepherd mix, in need of a medical foster while he goes through his heartworm treatment.

All heartworm treatments are paid for by the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund (EMF), administered by the non-profit Friends for Life.

For information about Jumbo or the EMF, please contact the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals is working with a fun little dog who has spent his life on the coast and does not have heartworm.

Duke is a two-year-old neutered male dog with no specific breed identification. We think of him as your basic little brown dog!

Duke is a fun companion. He loves to get out for a walk or play in the yard. Duke loves a good back scratch or a nice pet, but is also happy to hang out in the yard and entertain himself.

Duke has previously lived with two small dogs and he seemed to do OK on our cat test, indicating that he might be a match in a home with cats.

Duke can be vocal on meeting other dogs, but we are learning that he just wants to play. We are working with him to practice quieter introductions as some dogs misunderstand his intent.

Duke knows Sit now and is ready for more training. He is already housebroken.

If you’d like to meet this cheerful 40 pounds of fun, please contact us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















