McKinleyville Matters: Azalea Award goes to Jenkins, Marsh

McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce

McKINLEYVILLE – Kevin Jenkins and Eva Marsh are the recipients of the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce 2021 Azalea Award.

This award has been a tradition since 2001. Azalea Award recipients are community members who have a history of exceptional service in McKinleyville and continue to serve our community and our chamber.

The Azalea Award recipients are also honored by serving as the Grand Marshal for the annual Pony Express Days Parade (when we can once again hold it)!

Kevin Jenkins was born and raised in Arcata. In 1996 he moved to McKinleyville and acquired McKinleyville Ace, where giving back to the community became second nature.

Eva Marsh was raised in Eureka. In 2016 she moved to McKinleyville, where she found the love of her life.

Since meeting Kevin the pair have been on a whirlwind of community service.

They are both members of Mad River Rotary. Kevin has served as President from 2002-2003 and 2013-2014 and was Rotarian of the Year in 1998 and 1999.

Kevin and Eva are mutually and actively involved in Rotary Youth Exchange.

Kevin has served on the Ace Hardware Vision 21 Board and was awarded the Ace Achievement Award for Customer Service & Community Support. An example of this support, their donation of all of the supplies for Hot Dog Sales at McKinleyville Ace for youth organizations and various non-profits to fundraise.

Every month they choose a new non-profit organization to “Round-Up” to at Ace. Due to their customers generosity they have raised nearly $20,000 for the youth in the community so far!

Kevin and Eva have also helped out the McKinleyville Chamber & Arcata Chamber countless times behind the scenes. These events include Pony Express Days, assisting to hang to Christmas tree, donating Raffle/Auction items and the list goes on!

There are so many other ways they have given back to our community both through sponsorships, in kind donations and of course their own time volunteering that we could not possibly fit them all here!















