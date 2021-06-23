Avelo holding free flight sweepstakes for 2021 grads

Avelo Airlines

ARCATA and EUREKA, Calif. (June 22, 2021) — Avelo, the California Redwood Coast’s newest and only low-fare airline, is celebrating the resilient Class of 2021 and the return to travel this summer by gifting 42 round trip tickets to recent graduates residing in the Arcata / Eureka region.

In all, 21 Class of 2021 grads from Humboldt County will win two round trip tickets as part of the Avelo Grads-on-the-Go sweepstakes. Anyone 18 or older residing within 150 miles of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) graduating in 2021 from high school, college, university or technical/trade school is eligible to participate. Graduates can enter at aveloair.com/grads.

“This has been a challenging school year for students trying to remain academically engaged while often studying remotely,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The California Redwood Coast is home to dozens of schools. We are inspired by the perseverance of the Class of 2021 and we can’t imagine a better graduation gift than to help fuel their inspiration to travel and explore new places.”

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

Graduates can earn a second entry — increasing their chances of being selected — by posting a picture or video related to their graduation on Twitter or Instagram, and tagging @AveloAir and #AveloGradSweepstakes. The entry deadline is July 20, 2021 and winners will be selected at random by August 17, 2021. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2021.

Avelo is giving away more than 500 round trip tickets to graduates across the 12 communities it serves in the Western U.S.

Nonstop Service to Los Angeles

Avelo flies nonstop between ACV and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR– both airports offer more stress-free alternatives to the major international airports in each market.

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 “Best U.S. Airport” by Fodor’s Travel, no airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other popular Southern California attractions — making BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Greater LA. ACV offers an equally seamless travel experience with convenient curbside pickup and drop-off, a quick walk from curb to gate, swift plane-to-carousel bag delivery, and short TSA security lines.

Avelo flies 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft globally, providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving the airports in Avelo’s network. Avelo aircraft feature 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $16.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its “Avelo Soul of Service” culture. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo provides nonstop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit aveloair.com.

About California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV)

The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV) is the gateway to California’s iconic Redwood Coast, home to Redwood National Park and the world’s tallest trees. More information on the airport and the region can be found at flyhumboldt.org.















