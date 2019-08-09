August’s Arts! Arcata offers a spectrum of creative experiences

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participating venues and shows include:

• Alchemy Distillery, 330 South G St.: Local libation tastings along with art and live weaving from the Natural Fiber Fair.

• Cafe Brio, 791 G St.: Recent watercolor art by Patricia Sennott with live music by the Tim Randles Trio.

• Fire Arts Center, 520 South G St.: Connie Butler and Rose Kronberg present “Ancient Forms and Modern Function” ceramics works.

• Garden Gate, 905 H St.: Allison Curtis shows acrylic painting show, “Roosters,” with live music by Good Company, and nonprofit wine pour by Historical Sites Society of Arcata.

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: Artist Jennifer A’midi shows mixed media art with soulful piano and singing by Kristina Carrara.

• Redwood Curtain Brewing Company, 550 South G St.: Landscape photography from Alaska to Argentina by Torre Flagor.

• The Burger Joint, 835 J St.: Kentucky Warblers performing bluegrass music.

• Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads, LLP, 381 Bayside Rd.: Thomas Bethune show photography with live music by The Striped Pig String Band and nonprofit wine pour by American Cancer Society, Relay for Life Team #32.

• Bubbles, 1031 H St.: Music performed by Lyndzy Battle and Rosalind Parducci.

• Folie Douce, 1551 G St.: International oil paintings by Susan Mayclin Stephenson.

• Griffin, 937 10 St.: Artist Heather Prince shows photography with music by DJ Goldylocks

• Outer Space, 11th and M streets: Artist Anything Goes! displaying ceramics with music performed by Julio Torres.

• Arcata Artisans Gallery, 883 H St.: Artist Diane Sonderegger displaying ceramics.

• Global Village Gallery, 973 H St: Anderson DeBernardi shows visionary art from Peru in acrylic pai

• Umpqua Bank, 1063 G St., Arcata: En Plein Aire – Lynn Niekrasz, Erica Brooks and Amanda Morettini displaying various locations of beauty in Humboldt County in oil paintings.

• Plaza Shoe Shop, 699 G St.: Mira Eagle and Tim Weidman have teamed up to create paintings showcasing the magic of nature and the sweetness of animals in acrylic paint.

• The Sanctuary, 1301 J St.: The Sanctuary is pleased to announce an exhibition with Canyon Williams, whose portraits will be on display through August and September. He is inspired by musicians, social activists, popular characters, people with good style, street art and graffiti.

• Humbrews, 856 10th St.: Artist Hannah Ben-Iesau presenting art in acrylic paint.

• Tin Can Mailman, 1000 H St.,: Featuring Becky Chambers, the author of the Wayfarers books, which include The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet, A Closed and Common Orbit, and Record of a Spaceborn Few.

• Plaza Grill, 3rd Floor, Jacoby’s Storehouse, 791 H St.: Artist Jay Brown, The Representational Wing will display mixed media, Skies, Stilllifes, Nature, expressed in spirit, humor and energy.

• Arcata Artisans Gallery, 883 H St: Jeannie Fierce displays handmade one-of-a-kind felted creations including scarves, curtains and felt paintings.

arcatamainstreet.com, (707) 822-4500















