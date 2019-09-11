ATL owners unveil plans, hold Amazon rainforest benefit

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Brian and Lara Cox brought the Arcata Theatre Lounge into the 21st century as a performance, film, event and food venue. Now, new owners Joseph Ostini and Timothy Overturf are launching it to the stars.

Five stars, that is – and at three-star prices. That’s the kind of meal you’ll be able to have at Seppi’s, the high-end Italian-American restaurant due to be installed. But quality eats – with tables, waiters and everything – is just the beginning of the ATL’s transformation.

“We’re excited to pick up where they left off,” Ostini said. “We’re focusing on the show aspects.”He’s aiming for two live shows per week. “We’re looking at quite a few contracts now,” he said. Bigger names that will draw the crowd.”

What won’t change is the ATL’s name, and its movies. There will be more to see though, with a host of new HDTV screens and feeds toward the front of the venue. These will well serve Sunday’s sports-themed, Mimosa-friendly events.

Say goodbye to the ATL’s concession stand. Instead, a Seppi’s host will greet and seat you.

The theatre will close for two weeks for the overhaul, with the current decor updated to a moe “regal,” maroon/burgundy button-tufted design for enhanced acoustics.

Ostini and Overturfplan a community forum in October to gain input on the theatre’s direction. “We’re very grateful for this opportunity to bring our vision to Arcata,” Ostini said.

AMAZON RAINFOREST BENEFIT The Arcata Theatre Lounge will hold a benefit for the Amazon rainforest this Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature a BSwizlo’s Mystery Lounge, DJ Red & Funky T-Rex (of Soul Party) followed by djs Hypha, Norman, & special guest b2b.

Proceeds will benefit the Brazil-based reNature Foundation, which promotes sustainable agriculture and reforestation. “The reason we’re doing this is to help the Amazon in its time of need,” said ATL co-owner Joseph Ostino. “We’re eager to do what we can.” renaturefoundation.nl, arcatatheater.com















