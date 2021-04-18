ATL entranceway stabbing leaves one dead, two injured

City of Arcata

FELONY ASSAULT IN ARCATA

On Sunday, April 18 at about 1:21 a.m., officers with the Arcata Police Department responded to the 1000 block of G Street for the report of a male that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located three subjects with injuries consistent with being inflicted by a knife or stabbing/slicing weapon.

During the subsequent investigation, the Arcata Police Department was able to identify the involved subjects and determine that the three involved subjects knew each other prior to this assault.

This fight between the three subjects left two of them hospitalized and one deceased.

This appears to be an isolated event and there is no information that there is any threat to the public at this time. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

The Arcata Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this investigation please contact Detective Sergeant Ortega at (707) 822-2424.
















