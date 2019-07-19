At the Market: Eat spicy, get sweaty

Angry Chiles might not be the right name for this new booth at the market! Dave and Aniza Liming, who grow all of their peppers and most of the ingredients for their sauces and relishes, are just too sweet to be angry.

There’s a lot of laughter and happiness at their booth as folks try their wares.

Their colorful display includes seven varieties of hot sauce, fire cider, jams and chutneys, salsas, and spicy salt.

And these chiles are well traveled.

“We have a thousand pepper plants,” Dave Liming explained. “We start them in a friend’s greenhouse in Fieldbrook and then take them to Honeydew.”

Most of their plants grow in the ample sunshine in the Mattole Valley where the couple’s Live Oak Farm is located.

“A few of the superhots stay in our greenhouse,” he added, “but most of the plants are outside.”Their varieties include “all of the world’s hot peppers,” including Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost, California Reapers, Habanero and Scotch Bonnet.

Angry Chiles peppers are in demand to other hot sauce companies such as Weitchpec Hot Sauce and Humboldt Hot Sauce. It all depends on the crop. “We may or may not have enough peppers for them,” Dave Liming said.

It’s their first year in the markets but they’ve been farming as a hobby for five years.

Their relishes are unique, including Chilera, a relish made from carrots, onions, chiles, Daikon radishes, and other ingredients. “It’s the condiment of Costa Rica,”he said. I tasted it and my cheeks turned as red as if I were getting a Costa Rican sunburn. Delicious!

I can’t wait to taste Aniza Liming’s inspired fig chutney.

“Last year our fig tree went insane,” she said. “I had to do something with all those figs.” She was inspired to make a fig and onion chutney that just hearing about made my mouth water. I’ve made hundreds of jars of mango chutney when I lived in Hawaii where people force brown paper bags of mangos on you, rather as we do with zucchini in Humboldt County. And, thanks to overflow from my neighbor’s tree, I make plum chutney every summer. But fig chutney? I cannot wait!

Their Fire Cider is a tonic that is filled with cider infused with chiles for two months, spices and herbs, and raw honey. “Take a shot a day to keep the doctor away,” proclaims the label. Here’s a tonic that might just cure all evil.

The couple uses the commercial kitchen at the Arcata Veterans Hall to do their bottling.

It’’s easy to see that everything, as their business card says, is made in “Small Batches always made with love.”

Their hot sauces are available at the Co-op and Eureka Natural but for the full spicy experience, visit their booth at the Thursday afternoon McKinleyville market or the Tuesday afternoon Fortuna market. They may be at the Saturday market in Arcata as space opens up. You’ll get to meet these delightful folks and taste everything.















