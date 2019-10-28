As weekend PSPS concludes, another one looms

Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services (OES)

HUMBOLDT – A large majority of Humboldt County residents remain without power after PG&E implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. At this time, PG&E is reporting that air and ground crews are inspecting power lines with the goal of full power restoration before the next planned PSPS on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has received reports that power is coming back on in some parts of the county, but PG&E acknowledges that some customers may remain without power through the next shutoff. Please note, all information provided by the utility is subject to change at any time.

PG&E has said that the Oct. 29 weather event is expected to begin around 6 a.m. with power being shut off around 4:30 a.m. Residents should be prepared for power to go off any time overnight tonight. If your power is restored, use that time to restock emergency supplies, recharge medical and other devices, make arrangements for medical needs and refuel vehicles and generators.

Individuals with a disability who are dependent on electricity to power life-sustaining durable medical equipment or are PG&E Medical Baseline Program customers and who need help should call or text Tri-County Independent Living at 1-833-866-8444 for assistance. If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911. Do not call 911 for information about the power outage.

Community Resource Centers (CRC) will be available at the following locations for the duration of the event:

Thomas Home Center - 1685 Sutter Rd, McKinleyville (Bring your own charging equipment)

· Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blue Lake Rancheria – 428 Chartin Rd., Blue Lake (PG&E-sponsored)

· Monday, Oct. 28 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arcata Community Center - 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Arcata

· Monday, Oct. 28 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eureka Municipal Auditorium - 1120 F St., Eureka (Bring your own charging equipment)

· Monday, Oct. 28 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Humboldt Bay Fire Bode Classroom “Medical Device Charging Station” – 3030 L St., Eureka

· Monday, Oct. 28 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department - 320 South Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (Medical Device charging only)

· Monday, Oct. 28 – Throughout the day

Ferndale Fire Department - 436 Brown St., Ferndale (Staff on hand to evaluate medical and safety needs of residents)

· Monday, Oct. 28 – Throughout the day

Hoopa Neighborhood Facilities – 11900 CA-96 (PG&E-sponsored)

· Monday, Oct. 28 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Remaining PG&E-sponsored CRCs have not opened as previously reported. Additional openings will be posted to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s OES Facebook page as information becomes available.

For information about school closures, follow the Humboldt County Office of Education on Facebook or contact your child’s school district.

To learn more about PSPS, go to pge.com/prepareforpowerdown or by calling 1-877-9000-PGE. Sign up to receive location-specific emergency information through Humboldt ALERTs at humboldtgov.org/alertshumboldtgov.org/alerts. Follow Sheriff’s OES on Facebook for the most recent updates. www.facebook.com/HumboldtCountyOES/















