As COVID-19 advances, MRCH fortifies, innovates

HUMBOLDT – ​As the current COVID-19 surge begins to test hospital capacity, county health officials have added Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed availability to the daily statistics dump.

As of Monday morning, 26.6 percent of the NorCal Region’s ICU capacity was available. Should that drop below 15 percent, a Regional Stay Home order takes effect. The Norcal Region includes Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties. Humboldt’s ICU bed availability was 10.7 percent as of Monday morning.

Arcata’s Mad River Community Hospital (MRCH) is closely tracking the pandemic surge. In keeping with its coronavirus battle plan, its nominal six-bed ICU can be increased to 16 if necessary, according to spokesperson Pamela Floyd, with some reconfiguration of the hospital.

The bigger challenge is staffing those beds with nurses while maintaining the nominal 1-to-2 ratio of nurses to patients. However, that requirement may be waived if necessary.

Floyd said MRCH’s nurses have been cross-trained in ICU procedures to help maintain staffing.

Floyd urged those with unrelated medical conditions not to be afraid to come to the hospital for routine care such as coloscopies and breast health screenings. “Don’t put things off,” she said. “Hospitals are safe places to be.”

To help ensure patient comfort and confidence, the hospital has adopted use of restaurant-style pagers. Patients may check in, are issued a pager and can then wait in their car to be iummoned for care, rather than inside.

