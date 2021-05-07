Arts! Arcata weekend coming up

Mermaid ball/stroll on Saturday; Downtown Art Market on Sunday

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata celebrates the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

Arcata Main Street does not, at this time, promote any gathering, snacks or beverages. We do encourage safely visiting showcases of art in Downtown Arcata stores, galleries, and restaurants per cCounty guidelines, staying within allowed capacities and with proper physical distancing, hand sanitization, and facial coverings within businesses and in public outdoor spaces.

Venues include:

• Arcata Artisans, 883 H St. – Glass and watercolors by Susan Morton, ceramics and metal by Gilbert Castro.

• Downtown Arcata –All invited to become living art with a Mermaids of May themed Ball Gown Stroll, Saturday, May 8 from noon to 3 p.m. The first Spring Sunday Art Market will be Sunday, May 9 featuring Amberz Art, Barbara Caldwell, and much more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Eighth Street between G and H streets.

• Arcata Playhouse, ArcataPlayhouse.org – Outdoor reception and unveiling of Keep the Giant Jolly public art sculpture installation by James Hildebrandt, on Saturday, May 8 from noon to 3 p.m.

• The Garden Gate, 905 H St. – Paintings by Joyce Jonté

• The Griffin, 937 10th St. – More paintings by Joyce Jonté

• Hot Knots Boutique, 898 G St. – And even more paintings by Joyce Jonté.

• InfuZions, 863 H St. – Honoring the healing arts for May Lyme Awareness Month: Baltic Amber Resin Art and Crystal Art by Loreta Flemingaite and handcrafted natural products by Jenny Rhae. Offering a special healing arts celebration on Saturday, May 8 with Carley Rose, Uma Till and more.

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 Eighth St. – Continuing show of abstract art by Alex Carlbon

• Plaza, 808 G St. – Paintings by Carol Andersen

Find more information on artists and hours for Arts! Arcata venues at ArcataMainStreet.com.















