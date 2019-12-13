Arts! Arcata is Friday night!

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout Arcata. The venues and shows include:

• Alchemy Distillery, 330 South G St.: Ceramics and jewelry by Naja Tepe; debuting Los Bagels Whiskey with treats from Los Bagels staff, and release of absynthe.

• Arcata Artisans Cooperative Gallery, 883 H St.: Annual member group exhibit featuring work by all 25 of the Arcata Artisans Cooperative members; nonprofit wine pour by Physicians for National Health Program.

• Arcata Core Pilates Studio, 901 Eighth St.: Hosting a Holiday Pop-Up Shop featuring ceramics by Sharon Porchia Vollmers, handmade clothing by Alina Cerys, and jewelry by Amelia McLean; live music by John Callahan from Diggin Dirt.

• Arcata Kinetic Sculpture Lab, 820 N St.: Haunted Kinetic Lab’s encore performance: Frightmare of Christmas, 6 to 11 p.m.

• Arcata Healing Arts Center, 940 Ninth St.: Journey to Self, photography by Drea Silvestri; 30 Minute Sound Bath.

• Arising Holistic Center, 627 16th St.: Community Holiday Bazaar featuring various artists; live DJ.

• Café Brio, 791 G St.: Watercolor paintings by Marisa Kieselhorst.

• Fire Arts Center, 520 South G St.: Holiday sale; live music; nonprofit wine pour by Fire Arts Center.

• Garden Gate, 905 H St.: Artwork by Augustus Clark; live music by the Compost Mountain Boys; nonprofit wine pour by the Northcoast Environmental Center.

• Global Village Gallery, 973 H St.: Huichol yarn paintings from Nayarit, Mexico.

• Griffin, 937 10th St.: Woodworking by Isaac Stelly; live performance by Goldylocks and DJ EastOne.

• Humboldt Infuzions, 863 H St.: Hosting the Emerald Sisters Collective; tea bar by Tea Hehe.

• Hunt Building, 839 Ninth St.: Monotype by Patricia Sennott; live holiday cheer, alternative folk and classic rock by David and Company; nonprofit wine pour by Zero Waste Humboldt.

• Jay Brown Studio and Design, 791 Eighth St., first floor: “Driven to Abstraction,” multimedia drawings by Jay Brown.

• Libation Wine Bar, 761 Eighth St., Ste. 1: Photography by Jack Stanton; Italian fiddle by the Fusilli Brothers.

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: Mixed media by Michal Mugrage and Kit Jones; Soulful Sounds by Kristina Carrara; nonprofit wine pour by Arcata Rotary Club.

• Pacific Paradise, 1087 H St.: Graphic design by Dean Schubert; demo by Ocean’s Front.

• Plaza: Be Inspired, 808 G St.: Contemporary abstract landscapes by Kathryn Stotler; nonprofit wine pour by Sequoia Humane Society.

• Plaza Grill, 791 Eighth St., 3rd Floor: “Humanscapes,” mixed media drawings by Jay Brown.

• Plaza Shoe Shop, 699 G St.: Photography by K.M. Ross.

• Redwood Curtain Brewing Co., 550 South G St., Ste. 4: Acrylic paintings by Graham Felsenthal.

• The Sanctuary, 1301 J St.: Wintertime Pop-Up Shop featuring artworks and handmade crafts by members and friends of the Sanctuary; help Zigtebra with their music video; enjoy refreshments and treats.

• Tri Counties Bank, 697 G St.: Abstract expressionism by Reuben T. Mayes.

• Umpqua Bank Upstairs Gallery, 1063 G St.: “Humboldt Harvest,” mixed media by Paul Rickard, Antoinette Magyar and Friends.

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, check out the Arts! Arcata event on Facebook and Instagram, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.















