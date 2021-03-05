Arts! Arcata for March, 2021

Arts! Arcata: March 12-14

Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in downtown Arcata Friday through Sunday of the second weekend of the month for 2021.

Due to COVID-19, there is no gathering, keep safe distances, wear facial coverings, and observe guidelines in each location. There are no extended hours.

We are delighted to bring back this tradition in modified form to support our local businesses and celebrate the arts. Several events are offered online!

Visit www.arcatamainstreet.com, check out the Arts! Arcata event on Facebook and Instagram, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.

• ARCATA ARTISANS COOPERATIVE GALLERY 883 H St. Vaughn Hutchins: photography, Carolyn Jones: fiber arts

• ARCATA PLAYHOUSE www.zerotofierce.org. “Zero to Fierce” One Minute Dances Friday at 7 p.m. ($5), Lucy and the Bear children’s book by local author Ali Freelund and illustrator Becky Grant Saturday at 11 a.m., Allison Russell singer songwriter from Nashville Tenn., Saturday at 7 p.m.

• ARCATA THEATRE LOUNGE 1036 G St. Special pop-up art gallery and food from local chefs

• GARDEN GATE 905 H St. Lisa Landis, pastels

• INFUZIONS 868 H St. “Step Into Sacred Space” Monica Star: visionary oil painter, Berry Love: mixed media and photography, Joe Mallory: psychedelic abstracts and surreal landscape paintings, Howling Lily: handmade gemstone jewelry

• OUTER SPACE ARCATA www.facebook.com/ outerspacearcata. Weekly variety show / open mic Sunday at 7 p.m. Also pop up gallery space across Arcata, including at 837 H St.

• THE SANCTUARY www.SanctuaryArcata.org. Live music streaming at Monday through Friday, 7 to 8 p.m.















