Arts! Arcata for Friday, January 10

Arcata Main Street

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, takes place Friday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout Arcata. Below are this month’s participating venues:

• Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.: “Intentions and Beliefs,” Danielle Orr, acrylic paintings; live Celtic music by Good Company; nonprofit wine pour by Arcata Rotary Club.

• Movewell, 901 Eighth St.: Watercolors by Joyce Jonte; live music by Nicholas Talvola and Lyza Padilla.

• Plaza Grill, 791 Eighth St., 3rd Floor: “Humanscapes,” mixed media drawings by Jay Brown.

• Stokes, Hamer, Kirk, and Eads, LLP., 381 Bayside Rd.#A: Photography by Janine Volkmar; live folk and light rock music by Dale Winget; nonprofit wine pour by American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team #32.

• Tri Counties Bank, 697 G St.: Abstract expressionism by Reuben T. Mayes.

• Umpqua Bank Upstairs Gallery, 1063 G St.: Photography by Redwood Camera Club; a group exhibition.

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, check out the Arts! Arcata event on Facebook and Instagram, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.
















