Arts! Arcata for Friday, January 10

IN THE BUFF The photography of Janine Volkmar is on display at Stokes, Hamer, Kirk and Eads LLP. Photo by Janine Volkmar

ARCATA – Arts! Arcata, Arcata Main Street’s monthly celebration of visual and performing arts,  takes place Friday, Jan. 10 from  6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout Arcata. Below are this month’s participating venues:

Moonrise Herbs, 826 G St.:  “Intentions and Beliefs,” Danielle Orr, acrylic paintings; live Celtic music by Good Company; nonprofit wine pour by Arcata Rotary Club.

Movewell, 901 Eighth St.: Watercolors by Joyce Jonte; live music by Nicholas Talvola and Lyza Padilla.

Plaza Grill, 791 Eighth St., 3rd Floor: “Humanscapes,” mixed media drawings by Jay Brown.

Stokes, Hamer, Kirk, and Eads, LLP., 381 Bayside Rd.#A: Photography by Janine Volkmar; live folk and light rock music by Dale Winget; nonprofit wine pour by American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team #32.

Tri Counties Bank, 697 G St.: Abstract expressionism by Reuben T. Mayes.

Umpqua Bank Upstairs Gallery, 1063 G St.: Photography by Redwood Camera Club; a group exhibition.

Visit arcatamainstreet.com, check out the Arts! Arcata event on Facebook and Instagram, or call (707) 822-4500 for more information.







