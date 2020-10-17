Art Show: Trouble Under the Big Trees

College of the Redwoods presents Trouble Under the Big Trees, a virtual exhibition of environmentally themed paintings by Northern California artist Linda MacDonald. The painting above is titled Verde Juke. In conjunction with this online exhibition, a Zoom presentation and discussion of the artist’s work with CR Art Professor Cynthia Hooper will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Trouble Under the Big Trees is an exhibition of paintings that feature innovative depictions of coastal Northern California’s iconic redwood trees. With richly descriptive paintings, the artist Linda MacDonald meticulously examines the perceptual characteristics of these magnificent and monolithic forms. To virtually visit Trouble Under the Big Trees, go to the Creative Arts Gallery website at redwoods.edu/artgallery/ Selected images of MacDonald’s work can also be viewed on the gallery’s Instagram @redwoodsgallery and Facebook facebook.com/collegeoftheredwoodsgallery throughout the duration of the exhibition. Information about registering for and participating in the Zoom presentation and discussion on Oct. 21 will be listed on the CR gallery webpage and on the CR gallery social media accounts. For in formation email list, email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 476-4100 ext. 4869. Submitted photo

