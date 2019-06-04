Art, fire dancers and music at Friday’s Trinidad Art Night

Trinidad Art Night

TRINIDAD – Art, music, fire dancers and more are part of Trinidad Art Night this Friday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at locations throughout the seaside village. Below are the venues:

• Forbes and Associates, 343 Main St. – “North Coast Landscapes.” Metallic prints by Martin Swett.

• Headies Pizza and Pour, 359 Main St. – Susan Mayclin Stephenson, Trinidad artist and author; oil on canvas, prints and notecards.

• Moonstone Crossing, 529 Trinity St. – Acrylic paintings by Jeff Stanley.

• Ned Simmons Gallery, 380 Janis Ct. (Trinidad Coastal Land Trust) – “A Watercolorist’s Journal from 2018 – 2019,” Paul Rickard, watercolor.

• Redwood Coast Vacation Rentals, 361 Main St. – Beautiful handcrafted jewelry by Drew Forsell.

• Saunders Park (start of Patrick’s Point Drive) – Fire dancing by Circus of the Elements. Show start time is 8:45 p.m.

• Saunders Plaza (Parking lot area near Murphy’s Market) – Music by Blue Rhythm Revue, R B based funk -dance music. Music sponsored by Merchants of Saunder’s Plaza. Also enjoy a game of corn hole.

• Seascape Restaurant and pier, 1 Bay St. – ‘Trees to Sea,’ photography by Zack Stanton.

• The Lighthouse Grill, 355 Main St. – Genise L. Smith, original digitally crafted art.

• Trinidad Art Gallery, 490 Trinity St. – Featured artists Kurt Hellmich, woodworker, and John Wesa, serigrapher. Music by JD Jeffries with guitarist Chris Volas. Snacks and drinks available. Wine pour to benefit Friends of the Dunes.

• Trinidad Eatery and Gallery, 607 Parker Rd. – Whittler extraordinaire, Douglas Beck, wood craft, Music by Dessert First.

• Trinidad Elementary School, 300 Trinity St. – Blue Dragon Steel Band at 6:30 p.m. “Boffer Ring,” styrofoam swordplay and role play. Skate ramps presented by the Humboldt Skatepark Collective. Tri-Tip fundraiser for Trinidad School Library and first grade. Meal is $10.

• Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Court (next to library) – “Fifty-Year Commemoration of Lady Bird Johnson Grove,” “Schools & Scholars,” new fungi and wildflower slide shows, and “Working Baskets” in addition to updated material on the Juan Francisco de la Bodega and Bruno Hezeta Spanish voyage claiming of Trinidad in 1775. The Native Plant and Historic Gardens have beautiful wildflowers in bloom now. Have a stroll through the gardens.

• Trinidad Trading Company, 460 Main St. – Whende Be jewelry, found objects, stones, crystals and metals. Inspired by the ocean, nature and the human element. Music by John Nelson and Friends, original songs and classic tunes.

• Windansea, 410 Main St. – Driftwood wind chimes created by Trinidad artists, Danielle Hurley, T.C. Taylor and John Nelson.

