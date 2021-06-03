Art association to tour Oliver Ranch June 27

ART TOUR On Sunday June 27 the Redwood Art Association will tour the Oliver Ranch Foundation, one of the San Francisco Bay area’s finest private art collections. Located 70 miles north of San Francisco in the rolling hills of Sonoma County, the foundation features 18 site-specific sculptural installations spread out over 100 acres. The collection, owned and curated by Steve and Nancy Oliver, hosts sculptures and works of architecture by internationally acclaimed artists such as Andy Goldsworthy, Richard Serra, Ann Hamilton and Ursula Von Rydingsvard. The tour length is two to three hours. The tour covers approximately 2.5 miles with 600 feet of elevation change. The experience can be likened to that of a light hike in the woods, as the paths are unpaved. The tour is not wheelchair accessible, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Masks and safe social distancing are required. All proceeds from this excursion will be donated to the Redwood Art Association to assist in developing public art projects and programming for emerging artists. For more information or to sign up, please visit the Redwood Art Association website at redwoodart.us/fundraiser/oliver.htm.















