Armed felon arrested in Arcata

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

On Monday, July 29 at 11:03 a.m., officers with the Arcata Police Department conducted an enforcement bicycle stop on the 1700 block of Alliance Road.

Officers contacted Stephen Ray Noble (Age 22) of Arcata. Noble is on active formal county probation for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. During the subsequent investigation,

Noble was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number concealed on his person. Noble was also in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Stephen Noble was arrested on the following charges and booked into the Humboldt County Jail:

29800(a)(1) PC - Felon in possession of a firearm

23900 PC - Alter/Remove Firearm serial number

29815(a) PC - Possession of Firearm while restricted by Probation

25850(a) PC - Possession of a loaded firearm in public

25400(a)(2) PC - Possession of a concealed firearm

11370.1(a) HS - Possession of a controlled substance while armed

1203.2 PC - Probation Violation.

The Arcata Police Department is requesting anyone with information on this investigation please contact Detective Sergeant Ortega at (707) 822-2424.
















