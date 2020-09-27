Aristea Saulsbury will make connections, build NHUHSD consensus

Aristea Saulsbury Campaign

Hi, I am Aristea (air-uh-stay-uh) Saulsbury. I’m running as the appointed incumbent for one of two open seats on the Northern Humboldt Union High School District (NHUHSD) Board.

As someone raised in Humboldt County, we have likely crossed paths at some point. You may know my family, the Van Pelts (my grandfather was awok William/Bill/”Bunny”). Or maybe we have crossed paths at one of the many activities my extroverted 10-year-old takes part in.

You might also know me through one of my professional roles. I spent 11 years working at Humboldt Educare Preschool as a teacher, then director. While there, I completed my BA in History at HSU and my MA in Organizational Leadership and Change. From 2016-2020, I worked in project management at Greenway Partners, facilitating community outreach from Hoopa to Fortuna to Crescent City and almost everywhere in between.

Since 2016 I have also been facilitating community conversations on race as an independent trainer, and proudly joined Stepping Stone Diversity Consulting just this year. This year I also joined the McKinleyville Family Resource Center as the prevention programming and community outreach project manager, which basically means I am tasked with increasing connections between families and individuals in Northern Humboldt.

When I look back on my eclectic work, I notice it focuses on a central theme: building strong community. As an appointed member of the NHUHSD Board for the past year, I have sought to get to know people and listen deeply, because it is impossible to make good decisions without understanding the context in which they will be implemented. I am proud that during my time on the NHUHSD Board, I have voted to save taxpayers over $1.1 million, to compensate our teachers justly, and to prioritize student and staff safety. The vote to choose distance learning was the most difficult, but family feedback and the science have guided my decision-making and reflection throughout.

I am most proud of the way the District has pulled together to support one another in 2020. Students and families are learning in new ways and re-imagining home dynamics – often with a creative use of limited resources. Teachers and staff are re-inventing their jobs from scratch. Schools are balancing new directives from the local, state, and federal levels, balancing unpredictable budgets, and making decisions about safety that expand far beyond any campus. And we are connecting with one another in new ways, taking lessons for the future.

I won’t pretend that serving for the next four years will be easy, but I’m not afraid of hard work. The District will continue making important decisions about reopening, keeping a balanced budget, and conducting the usual business of oversight and guidance. Even once we move beyond COVID-19, the pandemic has exposed a conversation about race and equity within our District that must continue to ensure that all students and families feel they fully belong at NHUHSD. I have a track record of navigating difficult conversations and building consensus, especially when youth and families are involved; when elected, I will bring these skills to each conversation and decision on behalf of the District.

If you haven’t met me, I hope this information helps you feel like you know me a little now. Please follow my Facebook or Instagram as Saulsbury for School Board to learn more about me, or contact me at [email protected]. And please vote Aristea Saulsbury for Northern Humboldt Union High School District School Board.















