Area woman would like some dessert

Reads the ad, "Do you like to bake? Very nice sickly lady would like free dessert."

According to Wikipedia, the Internet's online encyclopedia, dessert is the final course to a meal. In western cultures, it usually consists of sweet items such as cake, pie, pastries, ice cream, pudding or various beverages.

In an exclusive interview, Carla explained her request. "I don't know how to bake, and my husband doesn't either," she told the Union. She said she is recovering from an illness, and will be all right, especially if some dessert is involved in the recovery.

The confection gap might be filled, Carla suggested, by cupcakes, banana nut bread, or even just some nice cookies. She isn't particular as to what kind of cookies – sugar, peanut butter or oatmeal cookies would be fine, she said.

"I thought it would be nice if someone brought me dessert," she concluded.

More details on page B2 of this week's Mad River Union.