Are you clownworthy? Dell’Arte & Carlos Gallegos can help you find out

Dell’ Arte

BLUE LAKE – Dell’ Arte is offering a clown workshop Wednesday, June 30 to Friday July 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside its Big Top Tent in Blue Lake. The class is for beginners age 17 to 126. The cost is $120.

Find your inner clown, your own sense of humor and your unique way of expressing it on stage.

The clown comes from the circus, the theatre, the music hall and the Commedia dell’Arte. Chaplin and Roberto Benigni are masters of this art, in which mistakes and tenderness are essential.

A clown is funny because it deals with the comedy within tragedy and the actor’s mistakes become the strengths of the clown. But what is a clown? That person who always arrives too late or too early. That little person, to whom everything is too big or too small. That person who trips two or even three times over the same rock. That person who has a special ability for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

That musician who brings the piano closer to the chair rather than the chair closer to the piano. That Mr. Nobody who wants to be a Mr. Somebody. That marginalized person who tries to participate in society, and in doing so breaks it down and unveils it.

A clown is an unconscious critic of human relations. A clown is all that and more (or less), but in essence a clown is a clown!

The workshop will be taught by Carlos Gallegos, who is an actor, teacher, playwright and theater director. He studied in the United States (Dell’Arte International School), France (Jacques Lecoq International School and Le Samovar Clown School) and Ecuador (Malayerba School and Teatro del Cronopio) among others.

For information, email [email protected], [email protected] call (707) 479 7345.
















