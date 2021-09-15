Arcata’s Wing awarded $32 million DOD boat contract, will hire 45 employees

Wing Inflatables

The Company is thrilled to announce that the Department of Defense, on behalf of the United States Marine Corps, has awarded Wing Inflatables, Inc. the single largest contract in our company’s history.

"Wing Inflatables Inc., Arcata, California, is awarded a $31,921,100 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum of 904 Enhanced – Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Craft. Work will be performed in Arcata, California, and is expected to be complete by August 2026,“ as quoted from the United States Department of Defense.

Wing inflatables has been working on an evolutionary new design based on next generation fabric for over five years. The new craft reduces operational stress by over 52% and significantly enlarges the potential mission profiles.

With this award, Wing Inflatables will need to add roughly 45 new positions in its current Arcata location.

Commenting on the award, Andrew Branagh, CEO of the Wing Group, “I don’t believe that there is a more focused center of excellence anywhere in the world for inflatable small combat rubber raiding boat design and manufacturing than has been created in Arcata California. This is a stunning achievement. With this evolutionary design, the team has changed the definition of an inflatable high-performance craft. This is an exciting time, and we are opening our doors for additional people to join the build team.”

The contract award required the first 10 boats to be delivered for first article testing in the 4th quarter of 2021.

About the Wing Group

The Wing Group is privately owned and led by President and CEO Andrew Branagh and includes Wing Inflatables, Henshaw Inflatables, Patten Company, Mustang Survival and FabTek Industries. The Wing Group is the industry leader in manufacturing sponsons, inflatable craft, and much more. For over 30 years Wing’s first in the field innovative use of polyurethane and pioneering new technology have led to the development of sponsons and boats that are lighter, last longer, look better and outperform our competition.

The Wing Group has built an unparalleled reputation for providing professional inflatables solutions whether for a private yacht management company requiring an expeditionary craft, a military detachment operating a fixed-wing airframe requiring automatically deployed personnel life rafts, or a special forces unit that depends on the best performing combat rubber raiding craft.