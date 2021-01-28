Arcata’s new Community Safety Quick Reference Guide

City of Arcata

ARCATA'S PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE DEVELOPS COMMUNITY SAFETY QUICK REFERENCE GUIDE

The City of Arcata's Public Safety Committee has developed a Community Safety Quick Reference Guide; a resource for community members to access public safety and other services. The idea for a reference guide came about during the work of the Public Safety Task Force.

The guide was envisioned as a resource that could direct community members towards accessing information, programs and assistance. The Arcata City Council appointed a Public Safety Committee in 2019. One of the initial goals of the committee was to complete and distribute this resource guide.

The guide includes contact information for local law enforcement agencies and guidance on how to access crisis hotlines, hospitals and health clinics, shelters and homeless services and family services. While not all inclusive the guide is a starting point for community members who have an interest in learning more about what services are available.

Developed in collaboration with Humboldt State University students, faculty and staff as well as equity arcata, the Community Safety Quick Reference Guide also provides information on how to access public transportation services, receive information on road conditions and how to register to receive safety alerts for Arcata, HSU and Humboldt County.

The guide will also be incorporated on the safearcata.org website. This site, the draft of which can be accessed via https://sites.google.com/view/safearcata/home, is currently under construction. Community members can provide feedback to the committee on what information should be contained on this website and how best to access that information. Feedback can be provided through the public comment function of the Public Safety Committee meetings. The committee meets the 4thWednesday of every month at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The Public Safety Committee is comprised of seven community members appointed by the Arcata City Council. Their duties include advising City Council members and city staff on matters pertaining to public safety, provide a forum for community members to communicate about public safety issues and concerns, and to research crime trends and recommend crime prevention strategies to the City Council. Members serve three year terms.

For more information on the Quick Reference Guide, a copy of which is being emailed separately, or the work of the City of Arcata's Public Safety Committee please visit https://www.cityofarcata.org/794/Public-Safety-Committee.















