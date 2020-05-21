Arcata’s Mall of the Wild – the Jacoby Creek Forest





THERE’S GOT TO BE a better nickname for the amazing and newly expanded Jacoby Creek Forest (JCF). But none better suited to its status as a sanctuary for the wild animal-Americans with whom we share A-town. Clockwise from top left, a Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis); two views of a fisher (Pekania pennanti), video of which may be viewed here; and finally, a ghostly mountain lion or cougar (Puma concolor). Home to many splendid beasts and their fragile habitat, the JCF isn’t open to the public except for occasional limited, city-guided walks. Photos courtesy Michael McDowall | City of Arcata Environmental Services















