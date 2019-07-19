Arcata’s hometown hero laid to rest

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Sgt. Elden C. Justus is home at last.

Lost in the Korean War on Dec. 6, 1950, he was considered Missing In Action until his remains were discovered in a communal grave in North Korea in April, 2004.

Following recovery and identification, Sgt. Justus was returned to the custody of his children, Lois Justus Hyman and Jack Justus on Monday, July 8.

After lying in honor at Paul’s Chapel through Wednesday, a memorial service was held at the Eureka Elks Lodge, with active duty military members, veterans, members of the public and numerous dignitaries present.

Lois Justus read from a letter her father had sent home from Japan while en route to Korea. “When I’m finished here, we will come home and we will have a lot of fun,” he wrote. She quoted poet John Greenleaf Whittier, who said, “For all sad words of tongue and pen, The saddest are these, ‘It might have been’.”

Following the service, Sgt. Justus was transported to Arcata’s Greenwood Cemetery, where he was buried with full military honors.

