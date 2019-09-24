Arcata’s $567 million, 6,240-job business

Report Highlights Humboldt State’s $567 Million Impact

Humboldt State University has an annual economic impact of more than $567 million and supports 6,240 jobs in Humboldt County, according to a new economic impact report.

The report also shows the enormous impact Humboldt alumni have on the Humboldt County region, and highlights the education, innovation, and community service the University provides.

Read the full report.

The study, conducted by ICF International, is based on figures from the 2017-18 fiscal year, and shows that HSU generates $38 million in state and local tax revenue each year and supports more than 10 percent of regional employment.

“I’m proud of our role and impact on the North Coast, and I recognize the profound responsibility we have to help this area thrive,” says Humboldt President Tom Jackson, Jr. “Of course, our most significant impact is our alumni, and their contributions extend well beyond dollars. Our alumni have a major social and economic impact on the North Coast and around the world.”

More than 23 percent of HSU alumni —more than 13,000 people— live in Humboldt County, according to the report, earning nearly $1 billion in wages.

Humboldt State graduates earn nearly $1 million more during their lifetime, on average. That enhanced earning power contributes $207 million annually to local industry activity, and those additional wages also generate $65 million in regional labor income and support more than 1,600 jobs in Humboldt County.

Including alumni impact, every dollar invested in HSU by the state generates a remarkable $6.86 in economic activity.

In addition to the direct economic impacts, the report noted a number of ways the University benefits the region:

● HSU attracts and educates many first-generation and low-income students. It also serves the K-12 population, improving the college-readiness of local students, and offers a number of extended education opportunities for lifelong learning.

● HSU attracts students who graduate to support the growth of key regional industries including, education, social work, forestry, fishing, and energy.

● As a hub of research, innovation, and sustainability, HSU has a significant impact on thought leadership and critical issues on the North Coast. The University supports entrepreneurship and small business development across all of Northern California. HSU’s student, staff, and faculty provide thousands of hours volunteering in the community. Research projects, such as those from the California Center for Rural Policy, have helped the North Coast in a number of ways, including improving access to broadband, healthcare, and food security.

● Humboldt State provides vital cultural amenities to the North Coast — including lectures, conferences, performances, art, sports, and recreation — that make it a better place to live.

