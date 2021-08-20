Arcata will try to acquire Marsh-adjacent parcels for eco-purposes

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City Council this week authorized the city manager to negotiate for city purchase of nine paecels of land totaling 82.57 acres located between South G Street and U.S. Highway 101. The property is northeast of the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

According to a staff report, acquisition of parcels could provide for protection of open space values, wildlife conservation, stormwater management, and future sea level rise adaptation. The lands could be managed for environmental values, similar to the City’s Baylands properties (located between U.S. Highway 101 and Old Arcata Road).

Acquisition would follow an appraisal and obtaining necessary grant funds to make the transaction. It might be possible to leverage grant funding with limited City funds.

This action is consistent with existing City policies in the General Plan, Stormwater Master Plan and Open Space Plan. The Arcata Planning Commission would need to make a determination of consistency with the General Plan.

No City Committee or Commission has yet reviewed this project. The Wetlands and Creeks Committee has supported acquisition of additional open space lands to support open space values and habitat conservation.

At this stage, this action does not require environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). A CEQA determination would need to be made regarding any property purchase once the purchase parameters are known. At a later date, staff will detail the environmental review conducted.

Any future maintenance costs associated with City ownership would likely be offset initially by an agricultural lease just as the City's Baylands properties are currently managed. Purchase price is unknown at this time, and funds would likely be from state and/or federal grants.
















