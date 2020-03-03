Arcata Strategic Arts Plan scoped at The Sanctuary, Arcata Playhouse

City of Arcata

ARCATA STRATEGIC ARTS PLAN IN THE WORKS

ARCATA – The City of Arcata is in the process of creating the Arcata Strategic Arts Plan (ASAP) and is seeking community feedback in partnership with the Sanctuary and The Arcata Playhouse.

On Friday, March 13, the Sanctuary will host a conversation about the importance of art in Arcata. The discussion will be held within the space of their current exhibit, “Artcata, ASAP,” which is part of a series of artworks designed to spark conversation, curated by the Sanctuary’s co-founders, Solomon Lowenstein and Katie Belknap.

City staff will provide a brief overview of their planning efforts to develop the ASAP, which will be followed by several creative opportunities for community members to provide feedback and contribute new ideas to the planning process. Complimentary ice cream will be served, and attendees will have the ability to move in and out of the discussion as they please.

This free event will take place during Arts! Arcata, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Sanctuary, located at 1301 J St. in Arcata.

In addition, The Arcata Playhouse will host a dinner and conversation on Monday, March 16 to gather ideas and feedback from the community on how to meaningfully redefine their role as Arcata’s Local Arts Agency.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas about arts leadership in the community, amplifying artists’ voices and how to connect resources and information about the arts in Arcata.

This event is free and will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Arcata Playhouse, located at 1251 Ninth St. in Arcata.

For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-5955.

About the Sanctuary - the Sanctuary exists to creatively connect people with resources, experiences, ideas, and each other. the Sanctuary is bustling community center, gallery, artist residency, library, music venue, and workshop, with lab facilities including printmaking, ceramics, textiles, small metals, book arts, woodworking, music recording, bicycle repair, culinary arts, gardening, homesteading and more. For more information, visit sanctuaryarcata.org.

About Playhouse Arts at the Arcata Playhouse - Playhouse Arts uses the arts to build a community that is inspired and empowered to work together for the common good. Presenting a wide array of events including live theater, music, variety arts, poetry, speakers and films, the Arcata Playhouse is a cultural hub for the community. The Playhouse is also dedicated to its youth programs with youth workshops, a teen program, an artists in the schools program and a family performance series. For more information, visit arcataplayhouse.org.