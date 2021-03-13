Arcata stabbing leads to attempted murder arrest

City of Arcata

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER STABBING IN ARCATA

On Friday, March 12 at approximately 11:51 a.m., Arcata Police Department officers were dispatched to a stabbing on the 600 block of Seventh Street. APD was advised the suspect was fleeing the scene eastbound on Seventh Street.

Officers from the Humboldt State University Police Department (UPD) located a subject running in the area and gave chase on foot down a dirt path towards HealthSport. UPD officers were able to catch the subject and detain him into handcuffs.

Arcata Mad River Ambulance and Arcata Fire District responded and provided medical care for the stabbing victim on scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for emergency care.

An APD detective responded to aid in the investigation. After talking to witnesses, the suspect, Kieth Vroman-Naggy, 29, of Arcata, was taken into custody for 664/187 PC - Attempted Murder, and 245(a)(1) PC - Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim suffered a serious but not life threatening stab wound.

This investigation is on-going. Those with additional information is asked to phone the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428.















