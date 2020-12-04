Arcata restaurants adapting to pandemic

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata restaurants are coping with COVID-19 as best they can, adopting streetside dining and new takeout options. Some, learning of infections among their staff, have closed to take corrective measures.

Northtown’s popular hamburger restaurant Stars Arcata sent out this notice on Saturday:

“Dear Humboldt, we have just learned that a member of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19. We have been closed for the holiday and will remain so until our entire staff has been tested and we have conducted a deep cleaning of our restaurant. From all of us at Stars Arcata, we thank you for your patience and understanding. We will post an update on our plans to reopen soon. Please stay safe.

Thank you for your attention,

Jennifer and Arron Eaton”

Meanwhile, Plaza Grill, which has soldiered on through the pandemic with a combination of outdoor dining, takeout boxes and limited indoor seating, also shuttered operations recently due to a staffmember’s infection.

But the weekend saw a resumption of takeout options with this announcement:

“We are excited to announce our reopening! Plaza Grill will be open starting this Tuesday, Dec. 1 The full menu will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We will remain doing to-go orders only, through calling the restaurant, online at plazagrillarcata.com, or Doordash. We are also returning with our $10 to go boxes for the drive through pick up Tuesdays through Fridays!

“Our entire staff extends a heartfelt thank you to our community! We appreciate your kind words, patience, and understanding, and can’t wait to welcome you back!”















