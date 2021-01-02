Arcata re-envisioned as new plans evolve

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s Community Development Department and the Institute for Local Government hosted a virtual Community Vision Listening Session on Thursday, Dec. 17 via Zoom. The event has been posted to the City of Arcata YouTube channel.

About three dozen participants were polled for their opinions on Arcata, its best features, biggest challenges and most important policies. They were then organized into small groups for further discussion.

Issues identified in the small groups included sustainability, arts and culture, accessibility, public spaces, retention of HSU students as community members, Wiyot involvement, mindful growth, infrastructure, housing, Valley West, community gardens, lighting, trash cans, inclusivity, social and medical services, transportation, climate change, the role of HSU, equity, continuity, accessibility, support for small businesses, green energy, 5G and broadband, recreation, education, opportunity, tourism, youth and more.

A consultant will be hired in February, with a revised Vision Statement coming by March. This will be discussed at a Zoom town hall meeting and presentations to Humboldt State and other groups. Updates to the General Plan will be made throughout next summer and fall as a new Gateway Area Plan is developed.















