Arcata Public Safety Committee reboots

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s Public Safety Committee last week moved to regain its footing as a viable group following what had been key resignations and a minor revolt against the daunting workload placed on it by the City Council.

The council on Sept. 2 appointed a new member, David Pate, manager of The Jam nightclub.

“I’m looking forward to participating with this committee to learn more about the workings of city government and how the residents and businesspeople can work together to have a safer community,” Pate said.

Also present and participating as members despite having resigned from the committee Aug. 26 were Melissa Lazon and Anjalai Browning, charter members of the committee and of its predecessor, the Public Safety Task Force.

Neither responded at the time to questions about why they’d resigned, though Lazon told the committee that the reasons were “personal and complicated.”

“They never formally resigned,” said Police Chief Brian Ahearn. “It was a pause to press the reset button on the committee given the monumental tasks given them by the City Council.”

Though Lazon had served as the committee’s chair at the time of her not-resignation, Vice Chair Lettie Harris ran last week’s meeting.

“Welcome back to our committee,” Harris said to the two returning members.”

Election of a new chair and vice chair were on the agenda. Harris was the sole nominee for chair, was unanimously elected and agreed to serve.

Member Jesse Lopez was nominated as vice chair, but he then nominated Lazon. She said she’d be willing, but that Lopez was “super capable.”

“We all are,” Harris said.

The vote for Lopez was unanimous, however, and he assumed the role.

Harris then offered a statement of direction to the newly reformulated group.

“One of my goals is to make sure we get through as much important goals that we can set,” she said. “Anything that has come up, we need to expedite... I don’t want us to get stuck.”

The committee then reviewed its 2020/2021 work plan, including major goals. “I’m hoping that this will serve as like a reboot to our committee,” Harris said.

The committee’s Safe Arcata Guide is still awaiting City Council approval. It’s unclear where online that will be posted.

The footbridge linking Humboldt State to Northtown across G Street is a continuing project. While some new lighting has been installed, there’s a dark spot at the walkway's G Street entrance which hosts a homeless encampment.

Browning said she’s looking at painting the bridge in conjunction with Humboldt State’s Art Department and Playhouse Arts. Local landscaping businesses will be contacted to see about planting the camp areas with new “possibly prickly bushes.”

One person is said to be living on the bridge, leaving body waste in the area and clashing with businesses. Harris said there are two bridge residents, one with an elaborate encampment who harasses bridge users and steals from the surrounding neighborhood. The other, she said, “sits away so nobody sees and bothers him.”

The committee discussed strategies for addressing the problem, and the legal and policy limitations it must work under in doing so.

Ahearn said a foot patrol plan is in the works, but was scaled back due to decreased attendance and foot traffic because of the pandemic. The plan calls for foot patrols every 20 minutes with “a lot of meet and greets” and visits to storefronts.

The emerging Safe Arcata Plan, Lazon said, is being developed as a “template of how we would handle neighborhood by neighborhood or any issue that came up.” The Guide is a handout that’s part of that overall plan. The “road map” is to include priorities for Arcata and how to go about identifying issues and finding solutions.

Lazon called it “A living document that will change over time,” and “a handbook of sorts” to maintain continuity as the committee proceeds.

To address civilian oversight of the police department, approaches to which the council has charged the committee with formulating, member Andrew Campbell suggested that a community survey be created, and his suggestion was well received.

Browning said there has been “significant pressure” for the committee to conduct oversight, but details are yet to be sealed. Campbell said the survey would help define its outlines. The committee discussed at length how comprehensive and detailed oversight might be.

Harris agreed that more community input would be helpful, but cautioned the committee not to get bogged down with the matter, but to make a recommendation to the City Council “and move on.”

Restoration of APD staffing during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to reimagine and reformulate the police department, possibly creating new positions that depart from the traditional law enforcement model. But when that happens is an open question.

New positions could include social workers, mental health responders, community service officers, homeless specialists or others. The police union will have to be consulted as the redefinition proceeds.

Browning, who works at Arcata House Partnership, said the pandemic has massively complicated addressing homelessness, due to social distancing and other requirements which limit delivery of services.

Still to do is a review of the committee’s annual report to the City Council, though the next two PSC meetings are adjacent to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Harris said the committee’s meeting agendas should be limited to two or three items “so we can really do the work on them.”















