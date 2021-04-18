Arcata Police Log: When foley artists feud

Vac, laundry swapped for bat, beer & blanket

• Tuesday, March 23 9:28 a.m. In the annals of vengeance, punching a motel office window partition because you can’t check in before 11 a.m. probably ranks among most uninspired forms of retribution.

• Saturday, March 27 1:58 a.m. Mysterious emanations from a Janes Road motel room sounded like feuding foley artists, with all the rustling and banging and throwing of things. One tantalizing clue to the nature of the proceedings was a man’s voice asking, “Who’s the boy?”

• Sunday, March 28 5:09 a.m. A man stood outside an I Street store for an hour, a blank expression on his face. Mute and inscrutable, the silent cypher offered no response to an employee’s questions, nor any data on which to assess any threat or craft a suitable stone-faced weirdo policy.

• Wednesday, March 31 7:28 a.m. A Sunny Brae hardware store’s wire fence-enclosed external storage are was penetrated and 10 fully-charged propane tanks stolen.

10:40 a.m. A dog with a visibly broken leg wandered lonely, eastbound on a Bayside golf course.

10:41 a.m. A dog was heard wailing in distress for hours on 13th Street.

12:13 p.m. An Eye Street woman doing chores left her vacuum cleaner, laundry and tools outside her garage for 45 minutes while she nipped away for an errand. On returning, her possessions were gone and in their place was left a baseball bat, beer, a blanket and other debris.

3:53 p.m. The sight of a woman standing on the freeway near the Samoa Boulevard exit cradling an infant and gazing out toward the Marsh gave one passerby “a weird feeling.”

• Thursday, April 1 9:43 a.m. An ex-wife was suspected of throwing away DMV letters and stimulus checks.

11:45 a.m. A man in a Raiders jersey went to a Northtown motel lodger’s room, asking for money and toilet paper. Refused, he brandished a razor, so the guest shut the door and the football fan roamed away.

5 p.m. A driver saw a car strike someone on Alliance Road with force enough to make him fly up and hit the windshield, breaking it. The victim then got into the car, which was seen driving to the hospital on Janes Road.

5:20 p.m. A woman said she struck a man with her car and then drove him to the hospital. But once there, he said he didn’t want treatment and asked to be taken back to where he’d been hit. So she returned him there, and wasn’t sure what to do next.

5:37 p.m. A backpacker pestering a Valley West motel was asked to leave and acted out not by today’s trendy partition-punching, but by even more imaginatively kicking an ashtray.

• Friday, April 2 11:15 a.m. Two fifth wheel trucks and an RV named “Sea Breeze” were left parked for months on Heindon Road, with garbage and containers of human waste increasingly dotting the landscape.

11:58 a.m. A gray-haired man old enough to know better busied himself spray-painting black hearts into the H Street sidewalk.

1:39 p.m. An older man was seen spray-painting the back of a Samoa Boulevard road sign.

3:57 p.m. A landlord reported that a tenant was acting in extremely delusional fashion, with access to pistols and knives and a juvenile child occasionally staying with him.

6:26 p.m. A man threw salsa in a woman’s face and eyes at Ninth and G streets.

• Saturday, April 3 12:13 p.m. Someone at the transit center heard someone at a house all the way across the freeway yelling about a gun.

• Sunday, April 4 12:37 p.m. A Stewart Court apartment dweller reported “squishing” people behind his bedroom door.















