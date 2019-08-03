Arcata Police Log: There are more skeletons and robots here than seems normal

• Saturday, July 20 3:48 p.m. You’re cleared to leave the hospital, sir, thank you. You’re cleared to leave. You can go now. Please leave. Sir, you have to leave now. Hello? Someone who is medically cleared to leave is refusing to go.

5:33 p.m. A hitchhiker on the freeway onramp at Samoa Boulevard stepped into passing traffic in pursuit of a ride, even at risk of merging with the windshield.

5:43 p.m. A hitchhiker at the same location doled out punishment to a vehicle which passed but didn’t stop by kicking at it, as though the tons of kinetic steel and plastic were as fragile and capable of pain as was the bone and flesh of his feckless foot.

10:38 p.m. A bear visiting Beverly Drive crashed through the forest understory in search of garbage canucopias and hissed at some unseen hoodoo, getting someone’s doggie all excited.

• Sunday, July 21 12:05 a.m. Noise begat more noise begat a neighborly clash when one Alliance Road apartment dweller blasted so-called music at seismic levels, causing a nextdoorian to slam a door in retaliatory fashion. And with that, aggression being the preferred currency of communication, the argument was on.

2:01 a.m. A bedreaded backpacker lifted a hearty serving of mashed potatoes from a shoplifter-ravaged Uniontown supermarket. He had the starch to sit out front pounding down his potato purloinery, and a police officer and a set of handcuffs soon made his acquaintance.

3:29 a.m. Another backpacker worked its way down Forest Avenue, leaving greasy fingerprints on car doorhandles along the way.

8:41 a.m. His pink backpack notwithstanding, another urban traveler prioritized tradition over originality, positioning himself in front of the donut shop to harass passersby, as have so many before.

10:43 a.m. A man turned up at the police station to babble nonsensically about scary videos on his phone.

11:19 a.m. Still another desultory disgruntelator darkened the donut doorway, this especially aggressive specimen trying to pick fights with random passersby who ain’t never done him wrong.

12:38 p.m. One can only hope that the highly specialized shoplifter who stole four bags o’ potato chips from a Valley West home of honest goodness intended to share them with colleagues at their illegal crap-camp as a crispy addition to some Mulligan stew, because eaten alone, all that salt and the lack of dietary variety would make a very unhealthful lunch for this lad.

5:01 p.m. A woman wearing soccer cleats and a T-shirt over her face bothered customers and employees at a minor movie theatre on H Street, going away and coming back, going away and coming back, over and over till they couldn’t stand it n’more.

• Monday, July 22 1:38 a.m. An Arcata-style brawl involving 30 or so hooligans at 18th and H street broke up, the quinoa tot-fueled Sharks and bioenergetic smoothie-sodden Jets falling back to their respective marks in the North Side Story scene.

7:27 a.m. A man camping in the bushes by an elementary school front office couldn’t be persuaded to leave, even though summer camp kids were soon to arrive and it’s right by where a little girl was assaulted by a freak a while back and you’re under arrest.

5:31 p.m. Splenetic barbs and taunts splurted from the obscenely contorting pie-hole of a shirtless man at Eighth and G streets. He was interviewed.

5:57 p.m. A man enjoyed an adult beverage at the transit center as much as others disenjoyed the knife he brandished. That serving as the pedestrian equivalent of a broken taillight to invite police attention, discovery of a warrant, and his arrest.

6:08 p.m. A homebrew superhero in a cowboy hat, tie-dye shirt and the mandatory cape was unconcerned about his craven couture clash and the brazen cultural misappropriations as he demonstrated his superpower of hanging around in front of a Valley West dollar store. Then APD Kryptonite came and moved him along.

6:20 p.m. A bald man on a bicycle rode around the hospital parking lot with no shirt on, the better to dazzle passersby with the array of tattoos imprinted on his arms and chest.

6:30 p.m. A red-caped crusader in a tan hat appeared disoriented at a Giuntoli Lane gas station, possibly dazed from the recent Kryptonite exposure.

• Tuesday, July 23 10:55 a.m. Near the Samoa Boulevard CHP office, a road rager shouted, spat upon a vehicle and displayed some sort of club, the clear implication being that the traffic nemesis might suffer his wrath for thwarting his will.

11:05 a.m. A large black bird, possibly a crow or raven but definitely on some kind of mission, attacked children in Greenview Park, peck-peck-pecking at one kid.

5:21 p.m. Some men pulled up to an Alliance Road house whose residents are away and, as a neighbor looked on, went in and out through a window, emerging with a full duffle bag.

6:04 p.m. A woman in a zesty blue scarf turned up at an Alliance Road apartment with a twofold mission: to kick the front door and steal a tire. Done and done.

7:01 p.m. A 17-year-old boy turned up at a Sunny Brae shop, but didn’t know who he was or where he lives.

7:40 p.m. A woman at a Valley West golden arches wore a backpack in conventional fashion, but her hoodie, not so much. The disreputable garment had been put on backwards, with the hood portion covering her face. This might have influenced her aim for the worse as she hurled objects at employees.

• Wednesday, July 24 2:19 a.m. A Bayview Street caller wove a fearful-fanciful tale of detention at a fairly terrible place, by any measure. He wasn’t sure if he’d been drugged or hypnotized, but unknown abductors were holding him somewhere with furnishings that included the remains of a skeleton and “robotics.”

10:11 a.m. A woman wearing a blue blanket wrought fussbudgetry on H Street passersby.

10:13 a.m. A woman with a blue blanket wrapped around her walked into multiple businesses on H Street, opening and closing doors.

3:24 p.m. A woman notified APD of an online scam, but only after she’d sent them the $1,000 they asked for.

• Thursday, July 25 8:23 a.m. Creative driving was never better demonstrated than by the lady at the wheel of a blue Chevy roving about downtown. Going the wrong way on one-way streets and making wide, exaggerated turns were just two of the innovative techniques she used to chart a course for G Street, where she somehow headed northbound with the other traffic.

10:55 a.m. A red-bearded man loudly reviled a woman at a Sunny Brae shop with bad, bad words that her little baby surely didn’t understand.

11:06 a.m. A red-bearded man at a local cannabis store tried to use vehicle registration as ID, but it’s not, and they couldn’t legally sell him anything. He didn’t take the news real well. As cameras recorded his intemperate tirade, he threatened to come back and bomb the friendly neighborhood pot shop although it seems like it would be easier just to get an ID card like most red-bearded adults. The man, who has previously made a fuss at other cannabis stores, stalked off eastbound in his Grateful Dead hat and left-forearm tattoo.

3:10 p.m. A tie-died man with a sign begging for marijuana outside a Northtown shop didn’t exactly class up the place.

9:47 p.m. A drunken man raged drunkenly as drunken drunks will do on the phone outside a Uniontown variety store. As lacking in shoes as he was rich in empty liquor bottles, the gutted, glassy husks were littered all about his drunkety-drunk person. Arrested.















