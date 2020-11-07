Arcata Police Log: More of man’s inhumanity to man, woman and whatever else roams into his general vicinity

• Thursday, September 17 12:54 p.m. Yes, the backpacker across from City Hall was yelling at passersby, but at least he was screaming obscenities.

1:29 p.m. A backpacker with a bicycle tire attached helped himself to a sandwich and a drink from a 13th Street store, then walked out in his hoodie that said “Hustle.”

1:41 p.m. On being bitten by a dog at Stewart School, the victim kicked the toothsome pooch. This enraged its frizzy red-haired owner, who then kicked his car. Since the car couldn’t kick anyone, lacking legs and a neocortex and stuff like that, it ended there.

2:51 p.m. A man threatened customers and punched a commercial vehicle on South G Street, to little apparent avail.

6:42 p.m. A man in a camo jacket and facial piercings lie on the ground near a fence along a Marsh trail, digging at a wound in his finger with a knife, oh dear. Emergency forces responded.

• Friday, September 18 12:13 a.m. At the front door of a Valley West motel, refusing to leave.

7:02 a.m. At the hospital starting arguments, refusing to leave.

8:04 a.m. Inside a fenced-off area at the Community Center, refusing to leave.

8:52 a.m. Cash, a credit card and gift cards left inside an unlocked car on Old Arcata Road helped keep a nocturnal doorhandle tryer in business.

3:08 p.m. Despite the evocative nature of the offense – defrauding an innkeeper – all the two man and a woman did at a Plaza tavern-restaurant was walk out on the remaining $25 of their bill.

3:38 p.m. A man at the center of a vortex of trash yelled and aimed his middle finger at war-torn innocent passersby at a Samoa Boulevard business. That he was sitting under a No Trespassing sign provided a marginal but much-needed womp-womp factor.

7:43–8:23 p.m. Three deer were observed at Grotzman Lane and Crescent Way, one of them limping severely. They made their way to Buttermilk Lane, one looking very much as though its leg was broken. They then vanished.

• Saturday, September 19 1:67 a.m. After a smashing sound was heard at Stromberg Avenue and Alliance Road, a woman said, “What are you doing?”

9:53 a.m. Those must-have staples of Larson Park recreation – a knife and some pills –were seen on the ground near an unoccupied camp.

12:30 a.m. A cab driver took a passenger to the dead-end at Fourth and D streets, where he punched her in the face and drove off in another vehicle, which she was able to describe.

3:29 p.m. A hiker got lost in the Arcata Community Forest, but was able to communicate with rescue forces due to cellular telephone technology.

6 p.m. A man parked in a red zone on East 12th Street went ragey-ragey when this was pointed out.

6:57 – 6:59 p.m. Little lost tires turned up in the roadway on Samoa Boulevard and Sunset Avenue.

10:01 p.m. As a woman deposited money at the drive-thru window of a G Street bank, a young man on a mountain bike buzzed about around her in the parking lot. She asked him to leave, but the insolent punk in loose-fitting clothing refused, and resumed circling her in menacing fashion.

11:31 p.m. As a woman walked at 11th Street and Janes Road, a pickup truck with three bikes mounted on the back drove by, then turned around and drove slowly past her as she pretended to be on the phone. She thought it was the same vehicle that had done this five days previous, when she was on her bicycle.

11:46 p.m. A man stole a woman’s duffel bag at Union Street and Bayside Road.

11:56 p.m. A man went into a 13th Street store swigging from an open container of the alcohol, which you just don’t do. On top of that, he wanted more. Turned away, he and his open flask of grog got into a dark-colored sedan and drove off.

• Sunday, September 20 1:43 a.m. Yelling.

4:3o a.m. Speaking nonsensically.

6 a.m. Loudies in the park.

8 a.m. Yelling.

8:03 a.m. Yelling.

11:51 a.m. Yelling.

12:33 a.m. Yelling.

3:49 p.m. Yelling.

4:43 p.m. Another walking, talking, raging Plaza stereotype – shirtless, with camo pants – wanted to fight the world, but would settle for whatever unlucky randos crossed his path as surrogates.

4:51 p.m. “Now you have COVID, too,” sneered one lad to another after coughing in his face.

5:31 p.m. Yelling by the Loo.

8:09 p.m. A Valley West pizzeria with a theme recalling heroic myths and legends of the Middle Ages found itself denuded of a tip jar, with the sticky-fingered scoundrel brandishing a large pole at the manager. Rather than joust with Sir Swipes-a-lot, pizza officials tracked his progress to a nearby burger palace, where he plunked down with a duffel bag and red sleeping bag to count his ill-gotten change. And was busted.

11:24 p.m. A man stared at someone on the corner of 12th and M streets, his glassy eyes relentlessly probing the depths of an increasingly uneasy individ's soul.

• Monday, September 21 9:35 a.m. A camper lived on a downtown business’s grounds all weekend, and though less than a block away from the Portland Loo, peed and shat all over the place.

9:44 a.m. A man near the softball dugouts at the Community Center toiled furiously on four new-looking bicycles, breaking them down for parts. The makeshift mechanic must have had an city Encroachment Permit, for he exercised personal authority over the public grounds, telling someone to leave unless he wanted to buy a bike and noting that the selection was about to improve, as he had more men out scouring Arcata for more bikes.

11:06 a.m. A man’s orange mountain bike was stolen from the back of his vehicle near the Community Center the previous day. He said he’d located it at a campsite near Aldergrove Marsh, but it was under guard by the camp’s security forces. He stood by as a police officer came and cited someone for possession of stolen property.

2:09 p.m. A man at a Valley West laundromat refused to wear a mask or leave until police-persuaded.

2:15 p.m. A roving opportunivore’s day was brightened by discovery of the wallet with cash and cards in an unlocked car on Janes Road. Buoyed by this donation, he went on to bilk the owner of more cash at two banks.

2:45 p.m. An Alliance Road apartment complex has an ongoing issue with a resident who keeps fiddling with the fire extinguisher.

8:38 p.m. A woman strenuously complained that her cabinet kept hitting her in the head, and said she wanted her mom. We've all been there.















