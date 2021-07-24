Arcata Police Log: Gummy, glinting groundscores holds vast promise for brain gyrations

• Wednesday, June 30 2:19 p.m. Alone at a flyblown Valley West bus stop, an elderly woman sat and waited in her wheelchair. And wept.

3:06 p.m. A woman lie on the ground at 17th and H streets, crying. “I feel like I’m dying inside,” she said.

8:54 p.m. An Iverson Avenue resident said her roommate had ransacked her room, stealing clothing valued in the hundreds of dollars.

7:57 p.m.

A Karen Court drumming upsurge

Left someone there close to the verge

Of exasperation

With cries of frustration

And prayer for percussory purge

8:01 p.m.

With Karen Court still a drum venue

The APD’s long arm of sinew

Was called to bring back

A peaceful cul-du-sac

By making beat bros discontinue

10:11 p.m. A Union Street first-floor apartment dweller wasn’t home, but had left his stereo a-blastin’. A neighbor suggested he was trafficking in the druggety-drug-drugs, which could make one careless and neglectful about such details.

12:11 p.m. A camper napped in a Plaza tree, his belongings heaped underneath the hammock camp.

• Friday, July 2 10:04 a.m. In the grip of madness, a Westwood Court resident threw caution to the wind and left a laptop computer, amplifier and grill set in his car overnight. Well, for some of the night, until the inevitable slithy tove happened along and departed with newfound riches.

5:19 p.m. Fifth and G streets; “This car has been parked, facing west, on 5th street for nearly a month. I put a note on the windshield, letting the owner that we need to remove the birch tree that it is parked under, but it hasn’t moved. I also spoke with several neighbors, confirming that it hasn’t moved, and the owner isn’t known.”

8:27 p.m. At some point, their living together in this strife-torn fashion just isn’t going to be worth the constant stress any more.

• Saturday, July 3 2:37 p.m. Employees attempting to mow the lawn at a Valley West budget motel were bodily blocked by an anti-mowing militant clad in a blue and purple beanie, Star Wars tank top and gray leggings. Police broke the blockade.

2:39 p.m. A hiker in the Sunny Brae Tract was attacked by a deer, which was panting with its mouth foaming. She repelled the hoofed attacker with sticks.

6:43 p.m. A green SUV sped along the I Street road to the Marsh, an occupant hurling a can at a passerby.

8:01 p.m. Someone threw a bag of frozen something at a car on L.K.Wood Boulevard, hitting the rear window.

8:16 p.m. Two plastic bags were discovered near a minor downtown theatre. One contained a crystalline substance, the other some kinda black gummy goo, both rich in potential to induce life-changing brain gyrations.

• Sunday, July 4 2:48 p.m. In the parking lot of a Valley West business, a woman said a man was chasing her on a bicycle. Described as soaking wet, wrapped in a blue blanket and covered in leeches, she then headed off on foot to the Carlson Park riverside badlands.

3:53 p.m. A Ponderosa Way resident’s mother’s ex-something paid a chainsaw-augmented call, using it to cut down her plants.

9:08 p.m. Fireworks banged, boomed and blasted peaceable residents, with one irate caller complaining about the “bombs going off.”

10:03 p.m. From cats to cattle, the rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air gave proof through the night that these creatures were scared.

• Monday, July 5 7:55 p.m. On Samoa Boulevard, a new Olympic sport was forged – lighting a tire on fire and kicking it about the sidewalk.

9:01 p.m. An H Street apartment dweller had been blasting music, yelling and carrying on since around 5 p.m., and at this point, neighbors were experiencing what they described as “emotional distress.”

• Tuesday, July 6 10:53 a.m. A person dumping garbage and a water heater at L.K. Wood Boulevard and Ridge Road was photographed in action, and so was his/her license plate.

• Wednesday, July 7 6:02 p.m. Someone used a hidden key to enter a home, steal the car keys and drive off in the vehicle. But the vehicle had a tracker on it, revealing its location in Samoa, and an arrest was soon made.

4:13 p.m. A business called someone to tell them that they had a package to pick up. A woman answered the phone, but then a man grabbed the phone from her, said “wrong number” and hung up. The odd turn of events gave the caller concern for the woman’s well bring, and a welfare check was requested.















