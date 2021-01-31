Arcata Police Log: Emissary from Summer of Love brings aural torment to mini-martyrs

• Thursday, January 14 3:15 p.m. Standing in front of her Spruce Way house and yelling the name of the woman who has a restraining order against you is now a field-tested way to get arrested.

7:59 p.m. The CHP tried to contact a cattleman about a stray beast on Samoa Boulevard, the message being, take your big black cow and get it outta here.

• Friday, January 15 12:17 a.m. A man arguing with staff in the ER waiting room wore neither shoes on his feet nor mask over his blubbering blowhole, and was entirely too unreasonable to remain in the company of others.

9:41 a.m. A media enthusiast on R Street opened a cable TV/Internet account in some other person’s name.

10:46 a.m. A drunken woman stagger-danced about the Community Center until arrested.

• Saturday, January 16 7:19 a.m. A guest at a Valley West motel suspected a housekeeper of refilling an insulin bottle that should have been empty. The insulin is for his diabetic support cat.

10:43 a.m. A person having an apparent mental health crisis in the Community Forest acted out by taking an axe to stumps near the disc golf area.

11:49 a.m. After peeing twice inside a Valley West store, a man plopped down on one of the remaining dry spots on the floor to sit a spell. He was moved along.

• Sunday, January 17 1:13 a.m.

Deep in the Plazaland fog

A bongoist merrily flogged

He’d carpe’d his diem

Since about 9 p.m.

Quite possibly fueled by grog

12:43 a.m. To the minstrel in the tie-dye shirt, he might have been broadcasting his guitar stylings and vocal wailings out over the heart of Haight-Ashbury at the height of the Summer of Love. But due to a glitch in time-space coordinates, he was merely tormenting the eardrums of customers and staff of a wintry Alliance Road mini-mart with his melismatic maunderings.

9:17 p.m. A family argument erupted over the opening of a bottle of juice – possibly at the wrong time, or the wrong juice, or because of inappropriate cap-twisting technique – and evolved into a situation where a mom confined her daughter to their driveway for a time.

• Monday, January 18 4:42 a.m. An East California Avenue youth went out for a walk at 8 p.m., and probably should have been back by now.

6:42 a.m. After a man allowed a short, bald, heavily tattooed stranger to stay in his Valley West motel room, as one does, he awoke to find the body art enthusiast attempting to remove his pants. He and his well-secured trousers were soon in the lobby, calling police.

3:50 p.m. The shaggy-maned minstrel again regaled the rear area of an Alliance Road mini-mart with his sour flower powerings.

• Tuesday, January 19 9:14 a.m. Some 20 or more dead ducks were dumped in a ditch off Heindon Road.

9:27 a.m. A guy has been setting fires adjacent to a Community Park health club, and the last one left smoldering smelled like plastic.

10:22 a.m. A Community Park health club has an ongoing issue with free-lance chefs using fire nearby for smoking and cooking.

11:50 a.m. An open-air stolen bicycle chop shop popped up in next to a Community Park health club, the site a sea of bikes and bike parts plus an active rattle-can painting operation.

4:37 p.m. A criminal mastermind scooped up armloads of $1 items in a Valley West store and fled out the door. He and his ill-gotten bargains were next to alight out back by the dumpsters, where he took a brief nap.

4:47 p.m. Appearing as a legless torso in a maroon hoodie hovering over the sidewalk due to the all-obscuring magic of camouflage trousers, a doorhandle tryer tugged his way down Alliance Road, soon finding an unsecured car and helping himself to the contents.

5:17 p.m. His brain possibly pickled by paint fumes, an erratic-acting man milled about dazedly amid the strewn spray cans and bike parts at the Community Park al fresco chop shop.

7:36 p.m. Upset about the shopowner not leaving at 7 p.m., someone threatened to burn down a South G Street business as her notion of a proportionate response.

2:49 p.m. A woman in a hoodie and Hawaiian shirt strolled through a historic former creamery building at Eighth and L streets with a jug of water and a gun sticking out of her back pocket.

2:52 p.m. A raggedy-dressed woman with red hair in a braid and carrying a “FREE” box tried to get into a Seventh Street resident’s house and refused to leave, but then reconsidered.

• Thursday, January 21 2:29 a.m. Hospital staff noticed a man passed out in a white van in the parking lot, and woke him up. He managed to gurgle out the key datum that he had just overdosed on meth before throwing up, but then refused treatment.

Noon A person experiencing alcohol withdrawal on Weeot Way refused to go to the nearby ER for treatment.

• Friday, January 22 12:08 p.m. One of the streetcorner sitters at Samoa Boulevard and H Street stole two pillows from a nearby thrift store, further furnishing that debris- and sitabout-strewn begging station.

1:03 p.m. What kind of a world is it, wondered an H Street resident, where one can’t have a fence that’s over three feet tall, and yet the next door neighbor can just let his yard bushes grow unrulily to astounding, driveway view-blocking proportions? A dystopian hellscape of a world without proper hedge-fence equity, that’s what.















