Arcata Police Log: Chicken sandwich forfeited for the greater gassy good in war-torn drive-thru lane

• Saturday, August 21 1:06 p.m. A man asked this other guy in Chestnut Place if he could use his phone. In the spirit of brotherhood and helpful generosity, the blue-gray Android phone was handed over, at which point the borrower refused to return it, taking flight on a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

4:17 p.m. A person seeking a motel room used a card to pay, but then the computer went down and the motel officials refused to follow through and rent her the room. And yet, she said, a bank statement showed that she had been charged.

• Sunday, August 22 2:46 a.m. The theft of a phone and wallet by someone driving a green Mazda Miata near the Skate Park was followed by a chase out State Route 299. The victim broke off the chase in Blue Lake when speeds exceeded 100, but the Miata, phone and wallet kept going eastbound.

• Monday, August 23 9:27 a.m. An H Street resident found a letter set out to be mailed from her home with her name as the return address, but she doesn’t mail things from there.

10:34 a.m. The driver of a tan van parked on Sixth Street for the last few weeks was using a dirt lot as his human-box, until told to move along.

• Tuesday, August 24 11:49 a.m. A weary walker on L.K. Wood Boulevard took advantage of one of Arcata’s abundant sidewalk sofas to stop and take a nap. So comfy-cozy and catatonic was his dead body imitation that a passerby was afraid to get close to him to see if he was just sleeping or fully defuncted. Police awakened him and he moved along.

9:08 p.m. A South G Street resident claimed she had been served “false” eviction papers and had been scammed by her roommate, who’d required her to pay rent even though they didn’t have to due to COVID relief.

• Wednesday, August 25 5:34 p.m. The punishment for asking a person not to pee on your property at 14th and G streets is to have a flurry of glass bottles rain down on your home.

9:31 p.m. It was bad enough that a Plaza service dog bit a guy on the Plaza, but then the owner came up and punched him in the face.

• Thursday, August 26 1:05 p.m. A Valley West motel reported an employee becoming involved in a petty theft situation the previous night, though the incident was listed as vandalism. The employee took a call stating that a bill related to the business was overdue and had to be paid. At this, he broke into the manager’s office and tried to get into the safe, but failed. Instead, the employee grabbed $795 from a cash drawer and took it somewhere to make a cash transfer, apparently to a phone number in Mexico.

1:55 p.m. An unlocked car at 13th and J streets proved a permeable membrane through which a wallet containing $150 could be easily extracted, and was.

9:18 p.m. “Why did you head butt me?” a woman asked a man as they argued on L Street.

• Friday, August 27 11:08 a.m. A man who’d slept outside a downtown supermarket the previous night awoke to find that someone had stolen his knife and some other things.

1:05 p.m. When a woman’s new vacuum cleaner was delivered to her old address, the new residents liked it so much they kept it.

11:36 p.m. A scene from a direct-to-video action-adventure movie played out in the drive-thru lane at a Valley West golden arches, where a he-she panhandling unit clashed with a waiting patron. When the male half was refused spare changeage, he whacked at the guy’s car with his skateboard in punishing retaliation. At this, the driver deployed stinging pepper spray on the skatebeggar’s sensory organs and drove off, his Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Roma tomatoes and Spicy Pepper Sauce that kicks crispy, juicy and tender up to the highest level never to be savored.

• Sunday, August 29 12:24 a.m. A man who saw something, said something to the younger man yelling at a woman on I Street. He captured the youthful yellington in his flashlight’s merciless spotlight like a tractor beam, commanding him to cease the shrieking. At this, the noiseling grabbed the elder’s arms, pushed him and ran away.

9:14 a.m. A man and woman had nodded off at the entrance to a Uniontown supermarket as their stroller-bound baby nearby wailed helplessly.

3:32 p.m. Those riding or walking out to the southern terminus of the Humboldt Bay Trail North in hopes of finding perhaps a pot o’ gold instead were rewarded with a vision of a dreadlocked man in a brown hoodie and no pants.

5:41 p.m. A woman who was refused in her attempt to buy alcohol at a Westwood Center supermarket went on to stumble away peeing her pants, only to drive over a curb before heading approximately westward on Stromberg Avenue.

6:26 p.m. Don’t throw a watermelon at your caregiver. For one thing, it’s unoriginal.

• Monday, August 30 9:28 a.m. A mobile dog riot mismanaged by complacent human overlords worked its way northward on an infraction-riddled bay trail through the marsh.

• Tuesday, August 31 11:31 a.m. A Plaza shopowner noticed a woman at the other end of the store coming out of her office. It wasn’t immediately clear what she’d been doing there, or if she took anything.

12:37 p.m. A woman was seen by a neighbor digging in the G Street backyard of some people who weren’t home.















