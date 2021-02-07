Arcata Police Log: Bearded zounderkite hellifies variety store, sunders liberal media

• Friday, January 22 1:58 p.m. A fustilarian fusspot with issues on the Plaza. Well that’s new.

4:14 p.m. An older gent in a hoodie brought Plaza-grade delirium to Sunny Brae Center, disturbing peaceable shoppers in the sleepy shire with his big-city bleatings.

5:10 p.m. A drunken disturbo threw things around at a Sunny Brae store, filling the air with grocery items and ineffectual oaths and curses.

• Saturday, January 23 2:18 a.m. A Sunny Brae resident complained of bleeding from the shin as her son “disrupted wires.”

9:54 a.m. Celebrating diversity proved difficult at the Farmers Market, where a shortish fellow clad in all black wielded a walking stick, clipboard and fiery tongue at passersby.

10:51 a.m. An unlocked car on Meadow Creek Way readily surrendered binoculars and a Frisbee bag to an astute opportunivore.

12:34 p.m. There not having been much yelling in the 700 block of G Street for the past several minutes, an older beardo in a beanie filled the void with a smattering of passerby harassment.

1:23 p.m. A woman in a halfwit-besotted H Street alley yelled and threw trash.

1:41 p.m. A Union Street resident wanted it known that there is a “cat memorial” embedded in the landscaping at an apartment complex there.

2:57 p.m. A woman’s gas tank was sugared on Hallen Drive, forcing it to be towed.

7:28 p.m. A toothpick became lodged in an Alliance Road woman’s throat, and an ambulance responded.

9:41 p.m. A he-she argument in Courtyard Circle eventually subsided, leaving drama residue of stairs strewn with household items and a window screen removed.

9:47 p.m. A deluded body art enthusiast seemed to believe he was a guest at a Plaza hotel, and had an inoperative room key as proof of his unfounded theory. He was hard to miss, in his red vest with a noose tattoo inked onto his face.

10:22 p.m. A drunken woman entered a Samoa Boulevard business and, well, peed in the sink.

• Sunday, January 24 4:36 a.m. A flaming couch at 15th and H streets threatened to inflame nearby bushes.

10:10 a.m. A Valley West shopping center parking lot hosted a yellington of indiscernible gender who held a particular grievance toward vehicles, raining merciless punches and jabs at insensate parked cars while of course yelling at them, which they couldn’t hear.

11:27 a.m. A swastika was drawn on the door of a Valley West cannabis dispensary.

2:07 p.m. A rolled-down car window in Courtyard Circle eased access for the slithering tentacle of a slithy tove who reached in and snabbed tools and an iPad.

2:10 p.m. Laughter, yelling, and loud, loud music enlivened Union Street but endeathened an unwilling listener.

4:51 p.m. A she-maskhole refused to wear a face covering in the ER and was moved along.

11:56 p.m. The anti-mask, pro-contagion ’tude proving contagious in itself, yet another maskhole refused to act in keeping with basic decency at a Uniontown variety store, and was moved along.

• Monday, January 25 1:08 a.m. An L Street roommate started an arg with a cohabitant over missing money, threatened him with a knife and then, as some sort of psy ops initiative, slid a pocket knife under his bedroom door.

7:55 a.m. Sitabouts at the Community Center had to be dislodged and reinstalled in alternate slumping grounds to clear the landscape for drive-thru coronavirus testing.

9:10 a.m. A taco truck on Carson Park Way was entered through its rear door and gutted of valuables, in the taco truck sense of the term.

10:33 a.m. A suddenly-bikeless pickup owner may have thought the truck’s bed was some sort of inviolable space in which his two-wheeled steed might be stored unlocked with impunity on Alliance Road. However, no.

11:27 a.m. A maskless man in baggy pants busied himself placing his socks on a sign near the Post Office for unknown purpose.

12:03 p.m. Determined bike thieves cut through a fence to reach and steal a bike on G Street.

2:25 p.m. As a man napped on his buddy’s couch on Sixth Street, this supposed friend stole money out of his very pocket.

4:33 p.m. The area behind the disc golf course in the Community Forest hosted a homeless encampment surrounded by a used syringescape.

6:49 p.m. A moment of inattention, an evening of regret. A Community Forest jogger left her jacket with her car key in the pocket on Trail 3. When she went back for it, the jacket had been moved down the trail, no doubt as an opportunivore rifled through his sudden groundscore while walking, and the key was missing. She somehow got her phone out of the car and called police.

8:34 p.m. A gray-bearded man in a like-colored hoodie plus red mask and shorts was asked to leave a Uniontown variety store and thence defined himself as a cad, knob, bounder, rampallian, fopdoodle, fustilugs and probable scobberblotcher of the first order by punching the store’s walls, then going out front and attacking the valiant liberal media by knocking over and busting newspaper racks. That irredeemable zounderkite.

9:34 p.m. A man on Union Street came down with an urgent case of the yells, “howling and screaming” (experienced aficionados can tell the difference) about how he was going to break windows.

11:28 p.m. A G Street businessperson observed via security cam a couple of drunks camping on the shop’s porch. Police went and made at least one arrest.

• Tuesday, January 26 7 12:53 a.m. A G Street store customer was paying for something when he dropped a bonus bag o’ drugs on the counter. Oops!

7 a.m. A Northtown bicycle shop captured security video of someone tampering with a shed in the back parking lot. A shedspection revealed that a new Specialized e-bike had been placed there, one sold at a different bicycle shop. When bike shop A called bike shop B, the latter disclosed that just such an e-bike had been stolen from a customer in county jurisdiction.

9:30 a.m. A dog bite victim underwent surgery at the hospital, and told staff that a different person had also been bitten the same night. The dog resides in a van on Giuntoli Lane.

9:37-9:38 a.m. Citizens reported that a Plaza vape lab – referred to as a “fish bait store,” which it very isn’t – had had its front window smashed, the shards posing danger to yelling-distracted passersby.

10 a.m. A car window was smashed on Ninth Street, not far from the not-bait shop.

10:27 a.m. A mentally unwell person called from a no-budget Valley West motel, telling police that a man in his room had a suitcase full of human body remains.

11:47 a.m. A person checking out of a no-budget Valley West motel wasn’t very nice to the staff.

• Wednesday, January 27 10:57 a.m. The slumpabout set at the Community Center took passive aggression to new levels of lumpiness by lazing in front of the main entrance as lunch service was supposed to begin, and refusing to leave.

• Thursday, January 28 5:48 a.m. When a Bayside Roader gets into his wheelchair every morning, his downstairs neighbor yells and threatens him.

5:53 a.m. A Bayside Roader complained that every morning his neighbor wakes him up at 5:30 a.m. by making noise that sounds like furniture being moved around.

8:21 a.m. A car went zonko on 12th Street between G and H streets, and so, in his own way, did its pilot. The vehicle was mired in the middle of the road with the hood up and a door open, and the driver inside yelling.

1:26 p.m. When a woman’s rental home on Madrone Way was condemned, she was evicted. She said she had proof that the owner had stolen her camera and Christmas wrapping paper.

2:01 p.m. A drunk was reported laying behind the trash cans in Bret Harte alley, soaked in vomit and having a worse afternoon than you.















