Arcata Police Log: Another jumbled, gelastic jamboree of jiggery-pokery

• Thursday, January 10 1:52 a.m. Whatever he did or didn’t do to her, it had her initially throwing things, then “crying hysterically” in the background as he called police.

5:28 a.m. A Stewart Avenue man’s house proved invulnerable to the 20 or so BB rounds fired at it by unknown marksdolts.

9:13 a.m. The barking of a Haeger Avenue dog wasn’t halted by the border of city limits, and the windborne arfage spilled over into county territory. The non-Arcata resident texted furiously at the owner while asking crime-harried deputies to come and deal with the talkative city dog barking up the countryside.

9:41 a.m. A turquoise wallet basically containing a woman’s legal and financial life disappeared from a Ninth Street business.

9:43 a.m. A young student reportedly tried to exit a classroom with two laptop computers, and it became a police matter.

10:22 a.m. An unlocked locker at a Community Park Way health club yielded to a thief a purse containing a wallet, $30 cash, checkbook, credit cards and a cell phone. The unlocked locker idea could be conceptually flawed.

11:31 a.m. An unvaccinated cat bit a Sunny Brae veterinary employee, and a quarantine arrangement was requested.

12:14 p.m. Vehicles are disappearing off Sunny Brae streets on a routine basis these days, often stolen by night.

1:32 p.m. A dog languished in a gray van on I Street between Eighth and Ninth streets overnight and into the following afternoon, no one seen around to attend to them.

2:08 p.m. A van was reported parked at Ninth and I streets with two dogs inside, one a Rotweiller and the other German shepherd puppy. In a concession to compassion, a window was slightly cracked open.

2:41 p.m. Why would a woman in gray sweats even want to leave the ER waiting room? Because if she did that, she couldn’t continue to verbally abuse the staff.

• Friday, January 11 3:28 a.m. A postal enthusiast, or something, rummaged through an Ariel Way trash cans and reading people’s mail. It wasn’t clear if the purloined posts were plucked from the waste bins or area mailboxes.

11:47 a.m. A Valley West business reported multiple people building an encampment ’twixt a motel and the freeway, with garbage blowing around and the campers traipsing across private property.

3:23 p.m. A self-appointed misogynist crosswalk guard filled an entirely unnecessary public service niche at Samoa Boulevard and H streets and offered a woman a scathingly negative appraisal of her street-crossing technique, adding derogatory statements about her being a woman at all.

3:36 p.m. A woman in a purple jacket threatened hapless wage slaves at a Valley West golden arches, then magnified her menace by offering to set the building on fire, that is, if they’d like to be fried with that.

7:15 p.m. A Valley West business reported its work truck embezzled, with the driver just having dropped it off behind the store. Police were asked to stand by as it was recovered in case the fearsome truck taker was still in the area.

7:19 p.m. An overly acquisitive shoplifter at a Uniontown supermarket had pocketed not just grocery items, but an employee’s purse. Clad in camouflage pants which rendered his legs invisible, his shoes, upper torso and head were last seen in aisle 8.

8:23 p.m. After being treated at the ER, a patient showed her appreciation by refusing to leave and smoking things in the bathroom.

10:07 p.m. A Janes Road resident reported someone sitting outside their home in the dark, holding an umbrella.

• Saturday, January 12 3:35 p.m. A highly cocktailed man at the Mad River Fire Station bellowed drunkenly into the call box about armed women trying to pass him. This earned him a public drunkenness arrest.

4:36 p.m. A man and woman used the main water valve at a Valley West business to bathe themselves.

Note: media bulletins for Jan. 13, 14 and 15 were not released by the Arcata Police Dept. – Ed.

• Wednesday, January 16 5:08 a.m. A man banged on the windows of a Janes Road business, claiming he was the police, which he wasn’t, and demanding to be let in, which he wasn’t.

7:29 a.m. A man banged on a front door and peered through someone’s windows on Janes Road, demanding to be let in “to smoke weed.” That’s another nope.

9:16 a.m. A twenty-something man in a checkered shirt rode around in the parking lot of an 11th Street high school, asking female students how old they were.

9:27 a.m. A Fifth Streeter reported neighbors keeping a puppy on a leash so short that it couldn’t lay down, and there was no water for it.

10:10 a.m. A worker unloading a truck full of merchandise destined to be shoplifted from a Uniontown supermarket reported a man somehow associated with a dog and cat trying to start an argument with him.

11:31 a.m. A man in a black fedora and matching jacket cut a dashing figure as he lurked in the shrubbery at the periphery of a Valley West motel. Asked to leave, the bushwhacko got all aggro.

5:57 p.m. Two men, one heavily coated with tattoos, tried to collect donations on Union Street with some kind of story about being Humboldt State students in a communications class competing in fundraising for foster children. Because in the end, it’s all about the children, so won’t you give?

• Thursday, January 17 7:56 a.m. An urban camper set up a coffee can stove in a disreputable Uniontown breezeway.

10:40 a.m. A suspicious-acting teenage girl with spiked hair turned up a an 11th Street residence saying she was in a Humboldt State communications class, where the rigorous assignment was to get to know her neighbors better. She demanded to be let inside to asked a few questions, but was refused entry.

4:30 p.m. A wallet was left inside a car with a broken door on Ninth Street, and faster than you can say “slithy tove,” the vehicle was remarkably wallet-free.

• Friday, January 18 12:04 a.m. A man dressed in all black used a flashlight to look inside cars at a Boyd Road mobile home park, and someone considered this “suspicious.”

2:55 p.m. Oh the games people play now, every night and every day now, using shopping carts, vehicles and recycling as chess pieces in a grand game of harassment against a neighbor. The items were continually placed in front of someone’s driveway, possibly with the aid of the multiple hangabouts who are there at all hours.

• Saturday, January 19 2:19 a.m. A man with a long beard, dreadlocks and no upper body… oh wait, that must be his all-obscuring (and relatively dapper, as long as you’re grading on a curve) camouflage jacket… bellowed the night away in front of an H Street tavern.

Note: media bulletins for Jan. 20, 21 and 22 were not released by the Arcata Police Dept. – Ed.

• Wednesday, January 23 12:54 a.m. A dumpster diver at a Valley West gas station aroused the territorial ire of an employee, who pepper sprayed him.

2:19 a.m. Tensions between 11th Street roommates escalated to the point where they were bickering outside the house in the middle of the damn night. They wouldn’t let one roomie in, that is unless, as they helpfully suggested, she were to climb in through her bedroom window.

12:03 p.m. Now that cannabis has been legalized, a Valley West cannabis clinic’s business model has been rendered moot, the building is shuttered and the chronic camping around and underneath the structure is totally out of control.















