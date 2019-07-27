Arcata Police Log: A tender, tedious paean to Arcata’s innocent passersby

• Friday, July 12 1:36 p.m. A woman in a blue hoodie was the latest to make off with groceries from a skeeze-caked Uniontown shopping center. She scurried into the darkness, never to face justice. Later review of security cam footage revealed the loot to include a jug of blue Gatorade – to match her shoplifter uniform.

9:54 a.m. After a friendly, friendly man struck up a conversation with a woman and her daughter in a Redwood Park parking lot, she had suspicions. Acting on her mom-instinct, she went home and looked at the Megan’s Law website, a searchable California Department of Justice sex offender registry where child molesters and other court-tested pervs gaze outward from the flickering abyss of societal damnation. Bingo.

10:06 a.m. A veterinary clinic reported a woman bringing in a dog which had gotten its paw “caught in metal.” No treatment had been sought, so the tissue died and the dog’s paw fell off. The staff wanted help taking the dog away from its negligent owner.

1:15 p.m. A woman in a downtown clothing store was either mentally unwell or all substanced up; hard to tell.

1:40 p.m. The unstable woman returned and demanded a pair of pants. When refused, she became belligerent and stalked off southbound, still pantless and pissed off.

5:23 p.m. A man wearing floral pajama pants threw large rocks at passing cars in Valley West, as though his self-discrediting trousers were somehow their fault.

7:34 p.m. A woman’s awkward efforts to park her beige luxury sedan in the small lot behind an historic Plaza storehouse went on about 10 minutes longer than is usually necessary. Taking time out from her labored, ineffectual manoeuvrings, the woman’s grand tan land barge managed to block the road while its prickly pilot loudly reviled random bystanders beholding the spectacle. This was rather unjust, in that Arcata’s relentlessly dunderhead-buffeted passersby have surely earned some comic relief.

• Saturday, July 13 5:45 a.m. A Humboldt-colored doorhandle tryer wore a purple hat and green jacket as he yelled at the person calling police from a Northtown alley.

10:58 a.m. An elderly gent in sweats stole a bottle of wine from an I Street store.

12:46 p.m. A white-and-gray male Himalayan cat shaved in a fashion that made it resemble a lion escaped from a Spear Avenue home.

2:35 p.m. The earlier wine heist went so well, and the delectable vino disappeared so quickly down his gullet, and the suppression of inhibitory neurotransmitters was so profound, that an emboldened Captain Sweatpants from item before last attempted an encore. This time though, possibly impaired by the grapey goodness coursing through his bloodstream, he was caught and arrested, and the wine recovered.

9:12 p.m. It’s not clear why any business would ask a tattooed man carrying multiple backpacks to leave, but in Valley West, one did. Rather than comply, he chose to argue with the staff.

• Sunday, July 14 7:23 a.m. A man previously banished from an I Street store somehow thought he could hang out in its deli even after being asked to leave, but it don’t work that way.

10:08 a.m. Police were asked to retrieve a dog house which had been dumped in Janes Creek.

4:44 p.m. A man and woman joined forces to bark and bray at randos passing by Seventh and L streets. They were moved along.

6:55 p.m. A bearded man’s Sunday morning form of spiritual genuflection was to hide in shrubbery near the Plaza, then leap out and yell at passersby. The bush-whacko was moved along.

7:13 p.m. A man at a Uniontown shopping center raved about killing someone, but the closest he got was lunging ineffectually at someone who called police. He too was moved to that fabled land known as “along.”

7:21 p.m. A man with a tattoo on his forehead stole $77 in steak from a 13th Street supermarket, adding insult to larceny by placing the purloined loins inside a bag bearing the logo of a competing grocery store.

7:56 p.m. A man wearing green shoes took a dump in front of a G Street home.

• Monday, July 15 8:45 a.m. A thin, fidgety fellow of tweakeresque demeanor couldn’t seem to sit still near an I Street bike rack. But to work off his anxieties, he was able to yell at Arcata’s perpetually dingbat-engulfed passersby.

9:16 a.m. For reasons unfathomable, a woman wearing shorts and a tight shirt in Valley West threw someone’s breakfast into a trash can and threatened to beat the person up if they retrieved it. For any growing anti-breakfast activist, the day’s first bout of thuggery is the most important.

11:37 a.m. During a dispute over two women trespassing on a Golf Course Road front lawn, human turned on human. An aluminium ski pole was swung in anger, and a cell phone rudely wrenched out of someone’s hand.

2:21 p.m. A woman wearing rubber gloves ran around on H Street, ate garbage and screamingly demanded that people should feed her.

3:20 p.m. A barefoot man with his hands tied behind his back was seen running down Heather Lane, chased by an older guy with “whispy” shoulder-length hair driving a van. Eventually Mr. Whispy and his bound quarry went into an apartment down the street to pursue activity best left unspeculated. For whatever reason, the incident was deemed suspicious.

5:29 p.m. A man called to report “fake police” outside his Alliance Road apartment trying to get in and arrest him. The elaborate charade even featured fake black-and-white police cars, said the caller.

11:33 p.m. During an argument on Hallen Drive, a man placed his ex in a chokehold, and she returned the favor by punching him in the face.

• Tuesday, July 16 12:31 a.m. Two lurkabouts milling around the shadowy netherworld just south of a nitwad-besotted Valley West motel (the kind with a number in its name) refused to leave on demand, as though they intended to homestead there, raise crops, build a home and forge a new and just world free from want, or some low-exertion version of all that. But their utopian dreams dissolved at an officer’s utterance of three words: Tres. Pass. Ing.

12:40 a.m. Calling from a bathroom pressed into use as an ad hoc safe room, a Sunny Brae resident reported someone knocking on her door for the past five minutes. As the knocking grew steadily louder, she became more anxious, but declined medical aid.

• Wednesday, July 17 2:10 a.m. A man called and said he wanted to turn himself in, then hung up. Somehow though, he got his wish and was arrested.

6:40 a.m. A concerned citizen wanted police to know that there were drunken people about, and of all places, counterintuitive as it may seem, at Ninth and H streets.

7:48 a.m. A pissed-off piece of work wearing a baseball cap at Eighth and I streets wanted to fight, and not just with anyone – with everyone. However, his spittle-flecked provocations bounced off the thick, abuse-calloused outer hides of Arcata passersby without so much as denting them or perturbing their by-now extremely durable psyches.

8:04 a.m. Another baseball-capped blurtabout argued with staff at a 13th Street bakery counter for their odious crimes against humanity, or almond croissants, or something. Police talked him down.

9:34 a.m. It was a Grand Old Flag that flew over the Fire Department’s downtown station. Was, because it, like everything else not welded to the pavement, was spirited away in the night.

9:52 a.m. On a citizen’s arrival at Carlson Park, a sketchy dude and a wheelchair-using woman left the scene with dispatch. The citizen next noticed a mound of dumped recycling materials, composed principally of those two metallic mainstays of everyday life – bicycles and machetes.

10:02 a.m. Good fences make good neighbors, they say, but they apparently haven’t visited Spear Avenue, where neighbors bickered about cleaning up around a common fence. One neighb didn’t want that to happen, even on the other side of the barrier separating their properties.

10:28 a.m. A 911 caller from the area of Wyatt Lane and Stewart Avenue notified a dispatcher that, “I bring up god, Jesus Christ and the holy spirit,” and, “God bless you,” then hung up.

10:39 a.m. A weed whacker left defenseless in the back of a Sandra Court truck was slithy toved, and probably now inhabits some squalid crap-camp somewhere along with the lamps, fans, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens and other powered appliances commonly scraped out of the non-electrified campsites.

11:06 a.m. A Valley West motel complained about a woman in a red shirt and carrying a flower lingering about the property and refusing to leave for the past day or so. And yet when police arrived, she had petaled off.

11:38 a.m. A well-beguzzled liquid luncher ran aground at Seventh and K streets, his booze-woozed bod lumping up the landscape. At one point, he kinda got up, but discovered pretty quickly that the gravity-defying vertical way of life held little lasting appeal and was likely unsustainable, so he snuggled back down on the pavement. And was arrested.

12:48 p.m. A very thin woman in pink checkered pants and blue soccer cleats is constantly ripping off a downtown store, which is one thing. But when she spat on an employee, that ratcheted matters up to a new level. Police were asked to find the fashion tragedy and tell her not to come back. That kind of half-measure is about all the store can do, since more serious enforcement could, and has resulted in costly broken windows that the deductible leaves the store on the hook for.

2:57 p.m. The drive-thru at a Valley West golden arches came to a halt when, like a clot of saturated fat lodged in an artery, a drunken customer passed out at the wheel and clogged the lane.

4:16 p.m. It’s not unreasonable to question the priorities of a woman who was making life a living heck for people waiting at the bus stop outside that same goofwad-marinated golden arches. While she busied herself imprecating passersby, it didn’t go unnoticed that her shoes were untied.

4:36 p.m. After a dishevelled man stole his cell phone last week, a Ninth Street shop owner wasn’t thrilled to see him in the area again. This time, the acquisitive shambler was carrying a child’s backpack of questionable provenance.

7:20 p.m. A woman in the area of 16th and G streets was seen carrying part of a tree around. At one point she went up to someone’s car and used her handy tree to knock on the window.

9:24 p.m. Another furry sort of scavenger was reported going through someone’s trash in Wiley Court. The bear was moved along.

10:50 p.m. On being asked to leave a Janes Road medical facility, a woman quipped that she was going to make a bomb.

11:32 p.m. At the same place, a shoeless man in the lobby chugged from a bottle of whiskey, waving off entreaties to depart as he savored the enchanting hospital ambiance.

• Thursday, July 18 12:39 a.m. “I’ll be back with a shotgun” remarked a man in a striped hoodie before he disappeared into the night on Janes Road.

2:06 a.m. “It’s happening! It’s happening!” exclaimed a 911 caller, the call originating from a G Street gas station/mini-mart. But in a sobering note, he added, “I do not want this to happen.” When the dispatcher tried to get details, the caller instructed them to speak up, because he was on a speaker phone. He then began to do some sort of countdown, and the line went dead. A callback went to voicemail, because it was probably happening at that point.

11:36 a.m. A woman was seen walking down the middle of Ninth Street wearing a “jester’s hat.”

12:18 p.m. A woman wearing what was described as a “jester’s hat” was reported outside City Hall, kicking Christmas ornaments into the street.

2:09 p.m. A man in two-toned pants at West End Road and Ericson Way was reported having some sort of hissysnit and throwing bottles at passersby.

5 p.m. For the past week, young persons inviting traumatic injury to their underutilized brains were reported zooming back and forth through a Boyd Road mobile home park on all-terrain vehicles, the hard, abrasive and unforgiving pavement rushing by close beneath their helmetless young skulls.

5:29 p.m. Someone helpfully tied their mean pit bull to a private water main on Spartan Street.

5:46 p.m. A patron, loosely defined, at a Uniontown variety store wandered the aisles for 45 minutes, not responding to inquiries and systematically removing their garments. An arrest ended the puzzling foray.

7:46 p.m. As a woman attempted to back her car out along Tavern Row, her egress was halted by a male motorcyclist blocking the way, and the situation was soon to escalate. As they argued, a small but committed squad of the motorcycle man’s allies – some seven in number and clearly under the sway of their red-shirted leader – flooded out of one of the bars, encircling the woman’s vehicle at his behest like the elite Praetorian Guard. Surrounded and immobilized by the impenetrable wall of flesh, she told the dispatcher she’d go wait it all out in a nearby vape lab. And when officers arrived after a while, there was no remaining sign of the epic battle of wills.

9:18 p.m. A man at an Alliance Road gas station/mini-mart was asked by a man and woman in a red Jeep if he’d like to buy a laptop computer and iPad. Tech support and customer aftercare options seemed limited.

11:29 p.m. A misbehaver must have mistaken a downtown pie shop for the donut shop as the place for the berserker buffoonerati to see and be seen and have the police called on you for acting out. He was neither sweet nor savory as he hurled random objects about.

• Friday, July 19 1:31 a.m. A woman reported someone taking her wig, pushing her off her bicycle and then hiding somewhere on Eye Street.

8:23 a.m. A traveler left a surfboard on their car as they stayed at a Valley West motel overnight, and nature took its course.

9:44 a.m. A woman driving a dark gray car drove at high velocity near Ericson Court, apparently attempting to crash-test the un-carseated, unbelted toddler in the passenger seat. After slamming on the brakes, she threatened employees of a business there, then zoomed off.

10:47 a.m. Loitering layabout loungarounders harassed a Parks employee who was trying to mow the lawn at the Community Center, offering very poor role modeling for the scroungeloid way of life.

4:15 a.m. As a children’s adventure camp frolicked in Redwood Park, two men entered the scene, one with an ostentatious holstered firearm which certainly made a point about his character and sense of appropriateness, though perhaps not the one he may have intended.

4:43 p.m. A possibly rabid fox popped up in Benjamin Court.

5:02 p.m. A scam victim found out the hard way that when you give the scammers $1,000 in gift cards, they only come back for more, and more, and more.

8:18 p.m. A car sat parked in a Valley West lot for over an hour with a 9- or 10-year-old girl inside screaming that she wanted to go home. The driver, who looked like she might be the girl’s grandmother, appeared to be nodding off at the wheel.

8:33 p.m. A car parked across two spaces outside a Northtown sandwich shop contained someone slumped over in the passenger seat.

9:07 p.m. A car parked at a Janes Road restaurant contained a passenger who looked to be in need of medical attention.

9:15 p.m. An RV parked near Rotary Park contained three dogs that really, really didn’t want to be in there and were trying to escape its hellish confines.

• Saturday, July 20 6:32 a.m. Pro-tip for marsh campers: Stealth camping technically doesn’t involve setting up a bright red tent on the heavily-used Humboldt Bay Trail North.

8:05 a.m. A non-resident is showing an enduring and unseemly fondness for the dumpster corral at an Alliance Road apartment complex, his camouflage garb helping witnesses to distinguish his lurking form against the backdrop of grimy bins.

8:43 a.m. A dark gray and white dog was unleashed around Klopp Poop Broth Lake, newly popular with clueless-scofflaw kayakers and swimmers and for Fido to harass migratory waterfowl.

10:07 a.m. As a woman passed a man at 13th and G with her son, the brutish beardo informed her that he wanted to kill children.

10:14 a.m. A woman walking her dog near Coombs Court and Forest Avenue was charged and knocked down by unleashed dogs, and had to go to the Emergency Room. The loose dogs’ owner gallantly fled the scene, and responsibility.

10:30 a.m. The theft of a donut at a Uniontown shopping center pitted man against man in a high-volume rhetorical showdown.

10:45 a.m. A guitarist, or at least a guitar case owner, yelled bad words at passersby at the marsh.

11:52 a.m. As this fat guy with red hair prepared to depart the Plaza in his garish gold sedan, he took time out to bark out some swear words at passersby.

2:48 p.m. A way-drunken woman behind a dingbat-dappled Valley West shopping center regaled a certain class of innocents (whose description starts with “p” and ends with “y”) using whatever profane oaths and curses her pickled brainpan could hork up.















