Arcata Police Association: Don’t defund the Fire Department, vote yes on Measure F

ARCATA POLICE ASSOCIATION ENDORSES MEASURE F

WITHOUT MEASURE F PUBLIC SAFETY IN OUR REGION TAKES A HUGE STEP BACKWARDS

There’s no national conversation on “defund the fire department” – it’s an absurd notion. But over the last 14 years the Arcata Fire District has essentially been defunded, with revenue staying flat and the price of everything going up. If you are one of the 37,000 people protected by Arcata Fire anything aside from a “yes” vote on Measure F is a vote to defund and dismantle your fire department.

When the Arcata Downtown Station became fully operational in 2013 the southern end of the Fire District had true rapid response for the first time. As a first responder for nearly 2 decades, the last 10+ years with the City of Arcata, I’ve worked all types of incidents in all sorts of conditions. I saw firsthand what a dramatic difference having a third staffed fire station meant. Five minutes can seem like nothing, a tiny segment of your day. Five minutes spent doing solo CPR, calming someone trapped in their car, or keeping an anguished resident from running into their burning home becomes a day for you, and an eternity for those involved.

Reality: those five minutes have real, impactful, and lasting effects for everyone involved. They are your friends and neighbors. They may be you and your family.

A “no” vote means increased response times and losing resources our community needs. It means consolidating operations in one station and selling equipment. Fire at the old Ray’s on Central Ave., or the nightmare scenario of one building on the Plaza extending fire to another? Perfect call for aerial apparatus - too bad we had to sell the ladder truck. 3-car collision with multiple extrications needed? Too bad we had to sell the rescue truck.

Reality: In the near future Arcata Fire might not be able to go to medical aid calls. Arcata Mad River Ambulance provides outstanding service, but there are just two ambulances at any given time. Who do you want working to save the life of your loved one: well-meaning passerby, a cop or deputy with basic First Aid and CPR, or a well-trained and experienced EMT or medic who does this for a living?

This isn’t propaganda or a scare tactic. These are the very real and predictable outcomes of a “no” vote. 10 years of AFD budgets are available on their website. Pick them apart, learn what real-world expenses are, and cross-reference these budgets with any other professional fire service in the State of California. You’ll see there is no fat and very little meat. If Measure F fails we’re not just down to the bone, we’re digging into the marrow.