Arcata Police arrest alleged vandal

Mad River Union

In a video circulating tonight on Facebook taken by user Jimi Axis, Arcata Police officers are seen capturing a hysterical man in the area of Eighth and K streets.

Police Chief Biran Ahearn said the man, Curtis Collins, was "running through the streets vandalizing vehicles. Punched a Police Officer in the shoulder. Was tased in the 900 block of 8th Street and taken into custody after continuing to kick at Officers who were trying to control Mr. Collins and safely take him into custody."

He was arrested on charges of vandalism, resisting arrest. and assault on a police officer. Ahearn said no officers were harmed during the arrest.

Due to his level of violence, unwillingness to comply with commands from officers and threat to the community, Ahearn said, Collins was placed in a "wrap" – a whole-body restraint system – and conveyed to the hospital for removal of taser probes. Following medical clearance, he was to be taken to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.















