Arcata Plaza planter and steps to be removed starting Tuesday, Aug. 17

ARCATA PLAZA PLANTER AND STEPS REMOVAL PROJECT WILL BEGIN ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Arcata, CA, August 13, 2021 – The City of Arcata will begin work to remove the planter and granite steps located at the center of the Arcata Plaza on Tuesday, August 17.

The Arcata City Council has prioritized removing the planter and steps to create an open, flexible space for community gatherings and special events. This action also supports the recommendations of the Plaza Improvement Task Force which noted that removing the center planter would foster greater flexibility for the space and enhance the sightline through the Plaza.

Work to remove the planter material and granite steps is anticipated to take place on Tuesday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with additional construction occurring in September.

During periods of work, access to the inner center of the Plaza will be limited to ensure public safety. On days of scheduled work, community members are asked to follow all directions and traffic control devices within the project area.

For more information, please contact the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184. For more updates on construction progress and project plans, please visit cityofarcata.org.