Arcata Playhouse stages online performance

Arcata Playhouse

ARCATA – Playhouse Arts presents Intersections, Where We Meet, a multicultural experience centered in Goudi’ni (Arcata), on unceded Wiyot land. The online performance takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general and $30 for a family.

While originally conceived as an outdoor progressive piece that would roam the Creamery District, COVID has placed the performance online with On the Stage.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

This online platform, designed by theatremakers for theatremakers, allows us to include locations peppered all over Arcata and beyond; from the forest, the beach, and the back alley to the dance floor of Redwood Raks and the stage of the Arcata Playhouse.

Performers include Laura Muñoz, DJ L Boogie, Mo Desir, Efrain Colon, Youth Arts Will Succeed, Elizabeth Colon Nelson, Centro Del Pueblo, Shoshanna, Terri Baune, John Chernoff, Hanna Butson, Melanie Schauwecker, Espaço Oliveira, Olivia Dunn, Barbara Penny, Daryl Chinn, Brenda Pérez, Octavio Acosta, Yuvia and Alberto, Carla Cheney, Karina Coronado, Karen Villa. Lighting design by Michael "Spike" Foster and MacKenzie Ridgewood, with sound by Russ Cole.

Intersections, Where We Meet grew out of the Playhouse's years-long partnerships, collaborations and outreach to communities within Humboldt County. It is an ongoing and unfolding artistic dialogue on how humans share space, time, resources, and wisdom. The performance offers a healing frame for the expression of the grief and the joy for life of the different peoples and cultures that find themselves in what we now call Humboldt.

Tickets are available online at arcataplayhouse.org, and a link to the live event will be sent after ticket purchase.

As an added bonus, audience members can buy a Concessions Package to recreate the full Arcata Playhouse experience in their own home. Concessions Packages can include cookie dough, and corn kernels and can be purchased online with show tickets, and picked up at Dead Reckoning, 815 J St., Arcata. Don't forget, Dead Reckoning has tasty drinks to go for purchase with your concession pick up!

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

























































