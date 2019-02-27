Arcata Playhouse presents 2019 Zero to Fierce Festival

Arcata Playhouse

ARCATA – From Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 10, Playhouse Arts presents the Third Annual 02F: Zero To Fierce Festival. This week-long event celebrating creative womxn in our community is centered around International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

Co-Director Jacqueline Dandeneau has been working hard to produce a memorable event.

“I am excited by what we have planned for the festival this year. We have the premier of two original theater pieces, an art exhibit from seven local visual artists, an evening of women in music, and we are happy to be working with other organizations such as Outer Space, Redwood Raks and Dead Reckoning,” Dandeneau said. “It is becoming increasingly important for us as a community to gather together, and that is what this weeklong event is about – from the Convivial Symposium to the International Potluck Brunch.”

This year, the 02F Festival is broken down into two series, the Lunchbox Series and the Evening Series. The Lunchbox Series, Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m., offers people a unique experience on their lunch break.

Topics include making peace with money, queer identity, Morris Graves, the invisibility of aging and Native women and violence. “When you buy your ticket, you get a light lunch along with amazing performances and important conversations” says Dandeneau.

The Evening Series includes the movie Roma, with a pre movie discussion by Centro Del Pueblo, an ongoing art exhibit, “/SHē-ärt frэm THэ härt/,” the return of the Convivial Symposium, and local teens will present their original musical Sandman. On International Women’s Day the Arcata branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom will be celebrating at the Playhouse with their annual free event. Other events include the 8th Annual One Minute Dances at Redwood Raks and women in music at Outer Space.

On Saturday, March 9, The Broad Side will feature four different musical styles with an eclectic group of women including Julie Fulkerson, Gwen Post, Lorenza Simmons, Jenny Mao Villasenor, Lyndsey Battle and the Monster Women.

To close this week of outstanding events, there will be an International Potluck Lunch on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m.

Ticketed events are available for purchase through the website, at Wildberries Marketplace or by calling The Arcata Playhouse at (707) 822-1575.

zerotofierce.org, facebook.com/Zero-To-Fierce-203506783387751/
















