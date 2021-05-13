Arcata Playhouse hosts fundraiser for local musician Julie Froblom

Arcata Playhouse

The Arcata Playhouse will host a special fundraiser for extraordinary local musician Julie Froblom. Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band will perform in support of Julie, their saxophonist, in a virtual concert at the Arcata Playhouse on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Julie has contracted a rare lung disease, which is also affecting her heart. Even though Julie is still blowing strong and laying it down, she will be receiving a double lung transplant in the near future. The funds will be used to cover long-term lodging, and travel expenses to San Francisco and back numerous times.

Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band are Jenni Simpson on vocals and baritone sax, David Childers on guitar and vocals, Justin Brown on bass guitar, Robert Franklin on guitar and vocals, and Mike LaBolle on drums to round out this ripping Funk, Soul, Rhythm & Blues band that keeps the groove deep and full. Original and cover tunes pepper their repertoire. Moving and grooving is their flavor and the stew is thick and rich. It’s impossible to sit still while this band is serving it up.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with a four camera live-stream from the Arcata Playhouse. Tickets/donations are $10 or better at arcataplayhouse.org/events/jenni-david-and-the-sweet-soul-band-benefit/















