Arcata parking restrictions considered

TRANSPORTATION SAFETY COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL CITY PARKING RESTRICTION AMENDMENTS ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

ARCATA – The City of Arcata reminds the community that a public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chamber at Arcata City Hall, 736 F St., to discuss restrictions regarding on-street parking and parking within City-owned lots.

During this meeting, the Transportation Safety Committee will accept public comment and requests pertaining to the City’s designated parking restrictions. Community participation is encouraged as feedback received at this meeting will be reviewed and used to make recommendations for potential changes to City parking regulations.

All community members are invited to attend.

Written comments regarding City restrictions on parking in Arcata may also be submitted in advance by [email protected] When submitting email requests, please include “Parking Request” in the email subject line.

City staff and members of the Transportation Safety Committee will review all public comments and present their recommendations for amending designated parking restrictions to the Arcata City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

For more information, please contact our Building and Engineering Department at (707) 825-2128.